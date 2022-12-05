HOPE/TEXRKANA – In 2007, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (then the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope) established the UAHT Kids’ College program. That same year, the UAHT Foundation, along with a local committee of ladies from the community, began raising funds for the program with the first annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles (BBB) Bazaar. Now, fifteen years later, the “BBB Committee” is proud to announce the establishment of a $200,000 Kids’ College Endowment. “It’s been a privilege for me to be a member of the BBB committee since its first fundraiser many years ago,” said Deborah Malek, Founding BBB Committee member. “Because of our community’s enthusiastic response to our BBB fundraising event each year, we are able to give this lasting gift to the UAHT Foundation to continue enriching the lives of students through education for many years to come.”

