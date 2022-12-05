Read full article on original website
Prescott Christmas Parade Rescheduled for Friday
With all of the uncertainty with the weather for Thursday and different weather models, we have decided it is best to reschedule the parade. We have made the decision to reschedule the parade until this Friday, December 9th at 6pm. We will still have the same starting place at the Prescott Senior Citizen Center/City Hall and will end at the Central Baptist Church.
Hope Christmas Parade
Fog and mist couldn’t stop the annual Christmas Parade Monday night sponsored by the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce. The parade had plenty of floats, marching bands, and was highlighted by the arrival of Santa Claus on a Hope Fire Truck. Following the parade, Jolly Old St. Nick helped Mayor Don Still light the municipal Christmas Tree at the Hope Visitor’s Information Center. Santa and Mrs. Claus stayed around to accept Christmas wishes from local children at the Tailgater’s Patio.
Farmer’s hosting coffee
PRESCOTT – Farmer’s Bank and Trust will be hosting a Christmas coffee from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the bank. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. The coffee is sponsored by the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce.
PHS Key Club aids Santa
PRESCOTT – The Prescott High School Key Club is bringing Santa to PES with the generous help of the Prescott Kiwanis Club. These students loved shopping for our little Wolves. #impactthepack #givingback #makingadifference.
Retirement coffee at courthouse
PRESCOTT – This year sees the end of a era as elected officials and staff at the Nevada County Courthouse are stepping down. In honor of their service to the county, there will be a retirement celebration and community coffee held in honor of Billie Loe, Lisa Loe, Julie Oliver and Mark Glass, from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Nevada County Courthouse. The coffee is sponsored by the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce.
Fairhills EHC donates to library
PRESCOTT – Members of the Fairhills Extension Club presented a book to the Nevada County Library in memory of Betty Goldenpenny. Goldenpenny was a member of the club for many years and was generous with her time, personal assets and smile. She made many table centerpieces, gift baskets and prizes to be given away at events. Marcia Lassiter, club president, made the presentation Wednesday to Librarian Theresa Tyree.
Hope Lions Hold Christmas Program, Announce Auction Results
The Hope Lions club held their annual Christmas program at Hempstead Hall Monday night. The club enjoyed a prime rib dinner catered by Sheba’s. After the meal, President Charles Looney and Auction Chairman Milko Smith announced the Auction raised a record amount this year, $39,185.50. Proceeds from the Auction go towards Christmas Baskets of food for needy Hempstead County families and towards other community projects by the Lions. The Lions wish to thank all the.merchants who donated items and for the public that attended and bid.
2022 Downtown Texarkana Christmas Parade Route
The parade route for the 2022 Texarkana Christmas Parade will run from the intersection of Walnut and Broad Street in Texarkana Arkansas going west to Texas Boulevard where the route turns north to 4th Street and will continue east back to Walnut Street. The parade will kick-off at 7:00 pm...
Christmas kicks off in Texarkana Today – Monday December 5th
TEXARKANA, TX- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy. The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the...
ArkLaTex Made: Downtown El Dorado, Ar
EL DORADO, Ark. - KTBS 3 Community Caravan week continues in El Dorado with a look at the amazing things to do. For this week's ArkLaTex Made segment, Rick Rowe showcases the El Dorado Murphy's Art District and everything it has to offer. He visits businesses and talks with its...
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their first meeting of December. The meeting was held at Northside Park and the city Department Heads were on hand to answer questions as the board considered the 2022 budget. The board approved a budget resolution after much discussion to approve the $18,144.57 budget for 2023.
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
1,600 Packages From Huck Plyler to Our U.S. Soldiers
While going into the Hope Post Office on Wednesday, we encountered Mr. Huck Plyler and his mom, Briana, bringing some packages to mail to our active duty Armed Forces personnel around the globe. Huck tells us this makes right at 1,600 packages they’ve sent over the past few years to our men and ladies serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. We hear they have more to send before Christmas! Huck is the 12 year old son of Caleb and Briana Plyler of Spring Hill. If you’d like to help his work, you can learn more at their facebook page, Huck’s Military Care Package Project.
3 Vehicle Accident on US 67 Near Sale Barn in Hope
At least two people were injured in a three vehicle accident on US 67 west in Hope in front of the sale barn around 5:30pm Tuesday. Hope Firemen had to use extrication tools to free one driver who appeared alert during the rescue. Personnel were on hand from the Hope Police, Hope Fire Department, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, Southeast VFD, Arkansas State Police, and Pafford.
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, Ark. - The holiday season is here and so is the KTBS 3 Community Caravan week in El Dorado, Arkansas leading up to Christmas. We'll be there this week showcasing all of the great things happening during the holidays. In our Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?...
See Stunning Holiday Lights at This ‘Must See’ Arkansas Attraction
If you want to see something special this Christmas season then be sure to put this destination on your list. This Arkansas treasure is nestled in the Ouachita Mountains on the shores of Lake Hamilton. It's beautiful all year round but at Christmas time? It is spectacular. It's Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs.
BBB establishes Kid’s College endowment
HOPE/TEXRKANA – In 2007, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (then the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope) established the UAHT Kids’ College program. That same year, the UAHT Foundation, along with a local committee of ladies from the community, began raising funds for the program with the first annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles (BBB) Bazaar. Now, fifteen years later, the “BBB Committee” is proud to announce the establishment of a $200,000 Kids’ College Endowment. “It’s been a privilege for me to be a member of the BBB committee since its first fundraiser many years ago,” said Deborah Malek, Founding BBB Committee member. “Because of our community’s enthusiastic response to our BBB fundraising event each year, we are able to give this lasting gift to the UAHT Foundation to continue enriching the lives of students through education for many years to come.”
Meet Andrew Igbokidi: The med school student going national with music
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most people know that medical school can be very difficult and time-consuming. Now imagine trying to do all the work of trying to plan a career in medicine, while also trying to do the work to become a performer. Originally from Chicago, Andrew Igbokidi eventually...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
