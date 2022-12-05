ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt River Fields ‘Enchants’ with radiant display

Patrons passing by Salt River Fields at Talking Stick off Loop 101 and Indian Bend at night may have noticed that the baseball field beckons with a sparkling holiday wonderland. Enchant presented by Hallmark Channel, which touts itself as the world’s largest holiday light display, has witnessed success with its...
Mercado project dies a second time before Council

The controversial Mercado Courtyard apartment complex planned near the intersection of 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard is dead – again – while its controversial neighbor was abruptly pulled from the agenda. Scottsdale City Council voted 5-2 to reject the rezoning application and site plan for the 262 unit...
Where to find Santa in Scottsdale this year

As kids begin making their lists and checking them twice, parents have a slew of opportunities to get pictures with Jolly Old St. Nick around the city or get in the holiday spirit. OdySea Aquarium. Returning this year is OdySea Aquarium’s ultimate Santa experience which it touts as one of...
