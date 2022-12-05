Prep gymnastics: Ash wins all-around as Rice Lake takes 3rd at Medford invite

The Rice Lake gymnastics team set a strong benchmark to begin the season as the Warriors finished third at Saturday’s Medford Hot Cocoa Invite.

With an overall score of 123.325, the Warriors began the season with a team score almost six points better than last season’s average and more than eight points better than last year’s total at the same event.

“It is always great to see the hard work the girls do during practice come together at a competition,” coach Greg Stager said. “I don’t think we could have asked for a better start to the season.”

Avery Ash won the all-around title with a 35.75 score, a personal best for the sophomore, and 0.8 ahead of the next best score. Just missing out on a podium finish was freshman Makenzie Dalsbo with an all-around score of 31.8 in her first high school meet.

Senior Hannah Bender was 14th all-around at 26.55 and Avery Weinstock came in 16th at 25.65 in the first meet for the freshman.

Ash took first place on the day in the vault, balance beam and floor exercise. Coming off a third-place state finish for the vault, Ash scored 9.3 on Saturday, topping the field by 0.8. Also on the vault junior Reese Aaby scored 7.75 to tie for 15th, while Dalsbo had a 7.65, Bender a 7.45 and Weinstock 7.4.

On the balance beam Rice Lake finished with a 30.95, which already tops last year’s best score in the event. Ash set a new best mark of 9.35 as she had a no-fall routine to top her score from state last season. Dalso was 10th at 7.8, Bender didn’t fall in her routine in scoring 7.0, and Weinstock got a 6.8 as she started the Warriors round in the event with a no-fall routine.

Scoring her third event win on the day, Ash got a 9.0 for the floor exercise. Rice Lake’s score of 31.675 was two points ahead of last season’s average. Dalsbo scored 8.15 to tie for 10th, Aaby had a 7.75, Weinstock 6.75 and Bender 6.55. Freshman Mindy Barta made her high school debut with floor exercise and uneven bars routines as Rice Lake’s sixth gymnast competing with junior varsity.

Dalsbo led the Warriors on the uneven bars with an 8.2 to tie for fourth, while Ash was right behind at 8.1, setting a new career high with a new dismount. Aaby had a 6.7, Bender a 5.55 and Weinstock 4.7.

Rice Lake has its first home event Thursday when the Warriors host Chippewa Falls and Superior in the first Big Rivers triangular of the season.