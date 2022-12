Savannah Orgeron continues to leave her mark on the court as the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team begins their 2022-23 season. The 5’10” senior is closing in on 1,000 career points with about 150 more to go. The Illinois Community College recruit will likely reach that milestone as she is already the dominant force in the Bulldog offense, scoring in double figures in each of their first 8 games.

MAHOMET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO