Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total volume of 21,496 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 521.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

2 DAYS AGO