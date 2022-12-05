Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Construction Partners (ROAD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Construction Partners Inc (Symbol: ROAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.12, changing hands as low as $26.00 per share. Construction Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Saratoga Investment (SAR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
Notable Friday Option Activity: COOP, PLTK, BILL
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total volume of 21,496 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 521.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Should Dividend Investors Buy Macy's Stock for 2023?
Macy's (NYSE: M) improved the business during the pandemic, making it a viable option for dividend stock investors. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 10, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Macy's. When our award-winning analyst team has...
NASDAQ
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Atlas (ATCO) or BlackRock (BLK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Mastercard Stock Before 2022 Ends?
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is dominant among worldwide payment processors. The company has a relatively resilient business, which makes it an attractive investment. In this video, I will answer if it's a good idea to buy Mastercard stock right now. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 7, 2022....
NASDAQ
Down 59.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL)
Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 59.5% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
NASDAQ
Kinross Gold (KGC) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kinross Gold (KGC). Shares have added about 0.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kinross Gold due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is Southwest Gas (SWX) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Southwest Gas (SWX). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Southwest Gas due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023
You don't have to wait until after the holidays for one major sale -- many of the market's top stocks. What's behind this array of low prices? The bear market. It's crushed the valuations of many companies across a variety of industries. We don't know when the market will rebound,...
NASDAQ
Wendy's (WEN) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Wendy's (WEN). Shares have added about 8.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Wendy's due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
ASRT or ZTS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Drugs sector might want to consider either Assertio (ASRT) or Zoetis (ZTS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further
Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
NASDAQ
3 High-Flying Stocks in 2022 That Should Keep Soaring in 2023
Momentum: In physics, it's a measure of mass and velocity. For stocks, it's the velocity of price changes. But in both realms, momentum can be sustained or it can be lost. Investors obviously prefer stocks with momentum that can keep it going. With this in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick high-flying stocks in 2022 that can keep soaring in 2023. Here's why they chose Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
NASDAQ
Why You Should Hold on to Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Stock for Now
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC is well poised to grow on the back of strategic acquisitions, solid Risk and Insurance Services business and geographic expansions. Its disciplined capital-allocation strategy bodes well. However, rising expenses are affecting margins. Marsh & McLennan — with a market cap of $84.9 billion —...
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Is Up 2.36% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Why Is Rogers Communication (RCI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rogers Communication (RCI). Shares have added about 4.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rogers Communication due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Down 16.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS). Shares have lost about 16.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ionis Pharmaceuticals due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Comments / 0