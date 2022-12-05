Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Chiefs fans glad KC beat the Broncos again but not pleased with how the team looked
The Chiefs appeared to be on their way to a blowout victory, but ended up winning a tough game against the Broncos.
Purdy outshines Brady in first start as 49ers beat Bucs 35-7
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Declared NFL MVP Leader by Fans as Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons with a 48-22 road win over the New York Giants. No player has been more instrumental in the team's success than quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the NFL MVP buzz grew louder after a dominant performance.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football WRs to Target on Waiver Wire After Deebo Samuel's Ankle Injury
The San Francisco 49ers' offense was potentially dealt a major blow on Sunday, when superstar Deebo Samuel left with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the game. The injury looked bad—Samuel had his leg trapped underneath a defender and his body was twisted the other way as he was tackled.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Rice Calls for 49ers to Change Play-Calling After Deebo Samuel's Ankle Injury
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a potentially devastating ankle injury. Hall of Famer and 49ers great Jerry Rice was not happy and expressed his displeasure on social media. Rice took issue with San...
Bleacher Report
Jets' Mike White Transported to Hospital as Precaution After Injuries vs. Bills
New York Jets quarterback Mike White left Highmark Stadium in an ambulance after Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Heather Prusak of News 4 Buffalo. The move is considered a precautionary measure to "make sure he is fine internally," per Mike Giardi of NFL Network. White took several...
Bleacher Report
Kirk Cousins, Vikings Called Out as Super Bowl Pretenders in Loss to Goff, Lions
The Minnesota Vikings have been in second place in the NFC for nearly the entire season, but there are still questions as to whether the team is truly a Super Bowl contender this year. Those questions only grew louder Sunday after Minnesota's 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Vikings...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Replaced by Mitchell Trubisky vs. Ravens After Concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens to be tested for a concussion and was replaced by veteran Mitchell Trubisky, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game and placed in the concussion protocol, according to Brooke Pryor...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 14 Early Slate
The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth. Philadelphia earned that distinction with its sixth double-digit victory of the 2022 NFL season after a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles gained a game at the top of the...
Bleacher Report
Robert Saleh Predicts Jets Will Face Bills in Playoffs: 'We'll See These Guys Again'
The New York Jets fell to the Buffalo Bills 20-12 on Sunday afternoon in what was their final meeting of the 2022 regular season, but Robert Saleh believes the two AFC East rivals will meet again in the playoffs. "We'll see these guys again," a confident Saleh told reporters following...
Bleacher Report
'Tough as Nails' Mike White Applauded for Playing Through Injuries in Loss to Bills
The New York Jets couldn't pull off a second upset against the Buffalo Bills, but quarterback Mike White still impressed with his toughness. White tallied 268 passing yards in a 20-12 loss, failing in his final drive attempt that could have tied the game. The 27-year-old was also forced to leave multiple times because of injury after taking hard hits, but he somehow kept coming back into the game.
Bleacher Report
Heisman Finalists 2022: Predictions for Candidates' Order of Finish in the Race
The Heisman Trophy has typically been won by quarterbacks, and that will again be the case this season. The most prestigious individual award in college football will be given to a QB for the sixth time in seven years and for the 39th time overall. However, it's not yet known...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Week 14 got off to an intriguing start. The Los Angeles Rams and recently added quarterback Baker Mayfield earned an improbable comeback victory. Mayfield, who arrived on Tuesday, led a 98-yard drive with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts to get the win. Many fantasy managers will hope...
Bleacher Report
Ravens Rumors: Tyler Huntley Prepared to Start 1-2 Games for Injured Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is reportedly preparing to make one or two starts in the absence of injured star Lamar Jackson. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained Jackson's injury situation and what it means for Huntley:. Fowler noted that Huntley has "loosely prepared" to play one or...
Bleacher Report
Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett
Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD
Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency
Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Rams' Final 4 Games of Season, Sean McVay Says
Baker Mayfield's dramatic, game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night appears to have won him the starting spot going forward. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for the final four games of the season.
Bleacher Report
Mississippi State HC Mike Leach Taken to Hospital by Ambulance After 'Health Issue'
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was transported to the hospital by ambulance from his home Sunday with a "personal health issue," the school announced in a statement. "That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family," the statement read.
