Kansas City, MO

Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football WRs to Target on Waiver Wire After Deebo Samuel's Ankle Injury

The San Francisco 49ers' offense was potentially dealt a major blow on Sunday, when superstar Deebo Samuel left with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the game. The injury looked bad—Samuel had his leg trapped underneath a defender and his body was twisted the other way as he was tackled.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 14 Early Slate

The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth. Philadelphia earned that distinction with its sixth double-digit victory of the 2022 NFL season after a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles gained a game at the top of the...
Bleacher Report

'Tough as Nails' Mike White Applauded for Playing Through Injuries in Loss to Bills

The New York Jets couldn't pull off a second upset against the Buffalo Bills, but quarterback Mike White still impressed with his toughness. White tallied 268 passing yards in a 20-12 loss, failing in his final drive attempt that could have tied the game. The 27-year-old was also forced to leave multiple times because of injury after taking hard hits, but he somehow kept coming back into the game.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Week 14 got off to an intriguing start. The Los Angeles Rams and recently added quarterback Baker Mayfield earned an improbable comeback victory. Mayfield, who arrived on Tuesday, led a 98-yard drive with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts to get the win. Many fantasy managers will hope...
Bleacher Report

Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett

Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
STANFORD, CA
Bleacher Report

Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD

Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency

Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Rams' Final 4 Games of Season, Sean McVay Says

Baker Mayfield's dramatic, game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night appears to have won him the starting spot going forward. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for the final four games of the season.
Bleacher Report

Mississippi State HC Mike Leach Taken to Hospital by Ambulance After 'Health Issue'

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was transported to the hospital by ambulance from his home Sunday with a "personal health issue," the school announced in a statement. "That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family," the statement read.
STARKVILLE, MS

