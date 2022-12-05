Read full article on original website
5th Annual OBX Community Blood Drive
Nags Head, NC. Holiday fun can push blood donation to the bottom of the to-do list. Winter weather and seasonal illness can also impact the blood supply. The Red Cross needs donors to shake up their holiday plans and make giving blood a priority this season to ensure they meet the needs of patients all winter long. Currently the American Red Cross is critically low on blood supplies. Now is the time to give the gift of life this holiday season—and get a $10 Amazon gift card!
The Poulos Christmas House legacy lives on in Wanchese
For Kristy Poulos of Wanchese, decorating her home at 89 Skinner’s Landing for Christmas is about a lot more than just celebrating the holidays. It’s about carrying on the tradition of her parents, Ann and Jim Poulos, who for four decades transformed their Ocean Acres home in Kill Devil Hills into a dazzling display of lights and festive decorations that drew thousands of visitors and earned national recognition.
