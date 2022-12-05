Nags Head, NC. Holiday fun can push blood donation to the bottom of the to-do list. Winter weather and seasonal illness can also impact the blood supply. The Red Cross needs donors to shake up their holiday plans and make giving blood a priority this season to ensure they meet the needs of patients all winter long. Currently the American Red Cross is critically low on blood supplies. Now is the time to give the gift of life this holiday season—and get a $10 Amazon gift card!

