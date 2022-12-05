Read full article on original website
Attend Somerville meetings from Dec. 12-18: Eversource in Union and Star Market, Take 2
Attend Somerville meetings from Dec. 12-18: Eversource in Union and Star Market, Take 2. These are just some of the municipal meetings and civic events for the coming week. More are on the City of Somerville website. Union Square substation work. Eversource Substation Neighborhood Meeting, 6:30 p.m. Monday. As part...
Central Scare? Maintaining diversity and density is better than abandoning the area out of distaste
Central Scare? Maintaining diversity and density is better than abandoning the area out of distaste. Twenty-five years ago, Starbucks opened a location in Central Square and caused a stir among locals who fretted about the chain’s impact on the surrounding community. Yet Central stayed eccentric throughout this period, with a vibrant music, bar and restaurant scene and durable independents such as 1369 and Andala coffeehouses. Just last month, the same Starbucks closed due to a rise in crime. This follows other recent departures of fixtures such as Rodney’s Bookstore and the People’s Republik. Is Central losing its edginess as it moves from being a little sketchy to just plain scary?
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville from cemetery’s Solstice to Midwinter Revels
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville from cemetery’s Solstice to Midwinter Revels. Voices of Poetry in Cambridge from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cambridge Main Library, 449 Broadway, Mid-Cambridge. Free. Mary Buchinger, Tom Daley, Chard DeNiord, Paul Nemser and Tzynya Pinchback read, with music by guitarist, composer and musicologist Sebastien Jean. Information is here.
Somerville officials look at city-owned Internet beyond what was recommended by a task force
Somerville officials look at city-owned Internet beyond what was recommended by a task force. The creation of city-owned Internet that would go beyond recommendations by a 2018 task force was taken up by Somerville city councilors Monday in a Public Utilities and Public Works Committee. The report didn’t recommend creating...
Harvard Square’s third Poetry Stroll arrives, eighteen 18 public verses for ‘finding hope’
Harvard Square’s third Poetry Stroll arrives, eighteen 18 public verses for ‘finding hope’. Another reason to visit Harvard Square arrives Saturday: the third annual Poetry Stroll, a self-guided, 18-stop outdoor tour that highlights local poets by displaying works in storefronts and public spaces. There’s a pointed theme to...
Gift cards at a Dec. 15 clinic could be the answer for city’s ‘disturbingly low’ Covid booster rates
Gift cards at a Dec. 15 clinic could be the answer for city’s ‘disturbingly low’ Covid booster rates. For the first time, the city will offer a financial incentive for getting a Covid-19 shot. Officials have scheduled a clinic on Dec. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the CambridgeSide mall where people who get vaccinated against Covid will get a $75 debit card, Cambridge Public Health Department spokesperson Dawn Baxter said Thursday.
