Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
Final Fantasy XIV speedrun?! AGDQ 2023 will feature a PotD run
MMOs and speedruns aren’t things you usually associate with each other, but Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 is set to change that as Final Fantasy XIV joins the event with a Palace of the Dead run! This was announced by runner Angelus Demonus on Twitter on December 9, 2022.
progameguides.com
One more FFXIV Live Letter for 2022 to end the year with more revelations!
Final Fantasy XIV developers Square Enix are keeping the festive season busy with another Live Letter to wrap up 2022. The next Letter from the Producer LIVE (known in the FFXIV community as a Live Letter) was announced on Final Fantasy XIV’s official Twitter on December 9, with an accompanying post on the game’s Lodestone website.
progameguides.com
How to find opponents in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG is a battle-oriented card game where you can create a powerful deck to overpower opponents, from NPCs to friends from Teyvat, and even other players in Co-op mode. Once you're ready to duel, here are all the ways you can search for opponents. Where to...
progameguides.com
Do Seekers have a Weakness in Valheim? – Enemy Weakness Guide
Within the thick Mist that shrouds the Mistlands lurks enemies called seekers that all serve a Seeker Queen in Valheim. Seekers hit fast and hard, not leaving a second to think about what they could be weak to in Valheim. Luckily, Seekers have a weakness, and players can exploit it to their advantage to explore the Mistlands in Valheim without dying.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact beats Sonic Frontier bot votes for Player’s Voice in The Game Awards
Despite Genshin Impact's massive fanbase with over 60 million monthly active players, the game likewise receives equal hate. In The Game Awards 2022, Genshin Impact was faced against Sonic Frontiers, among other games, in the Player's Voice category. While HoYoverse's massive title wasn't particularly leading initially, the two games were eventually neck-and-neck at the top.
progameguides.com
Crafting is finally coming to Warhammer 40k Darktide, but only changes perks
Warhammer 40k Darktide was officially released on November 30, and the game developer Fat Shark has already announced the first major update. It will be released as soon as Wednesday, December 14. The central topic of talk among the game's fans centers around the introduction of the crafting system, specifically...
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon Realm of Sand event guide
The Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand event runs from December 9, 2022, to December 19, 2022, and is open to all players Adventure Rank 20 and above. In this event, you can complete seven combat challenges that unlock throughout the event period. How to complete the Misty Dungeon:...
progameguides.com
Best early game monsters to recruit in Dragon Quest Treasures
Dragon Quest Treasures is an action RPG spin-off of Dragon Quest XI, one of the biggest games in the franchise. Unlike your traditional Dragon Quest games with fixed party members, Dragon Quest Treasures has you recruit them. If you’re having a tough time deciding on a party that can carry you through the first few hours of the game, here’s a list of the best early-game monsters to recruit in Dragon Quest Treasures.
progameguides.com
Death Stranding 2 – Release date, trailer, platforms and more
Since the huge release of Death Stranding, many fans have been wondering when they might see a sequel. Hideo Kojima has proven that he is still able to weave a complex narrative into an exciting gaming experience. It looks like he will do so again, as Death Stranding 2 was announced at the 2022 Game Awards.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact: Yaoyao Abilities, Liyue lore, release date
Yaoyao is a character from Liyue who has appeared in official artwork for years but was only announced to release in the Version 3.4 update. Here's everything we know about Yaoyao from official information and leaks shared by the community. Be warned that leaked information has not yet been confirmed by official sources, so please take them with a grain of salt and know that changes in the actual release are more than likely to happen.
progameguides.com
Saber Simulator Codes – Free crowns & strength (December 2022)
Can you wield the saber like no other? If not, don't worry. As in Saber Simulator, you can train to become the very best. Swing your saber and grow stronger while selling this Strength for coins to buy better sabers, DNA, and even a new class! Purchases pets and upgrades and unlock new levels!
progameguides.com
Tears of Themis’ Snowfallen Secrets event takes players on a romantic festival on December 12
The Tears of Themis Snowfallen Secrets event will begin on December 12, 2022 and feature a plethora of romantic activities between Rosa and the four male leads. Drama is brewing up in the northern hemisphere, as an internet post by the user "wither" predicted the death of a genius magician performing on-stage. Amid the commotion of the Winter Magic Festival, the NXX Investigation Team must unveil the truth behind a forgotten past buried under the blanket of snow.
progameguides.com
JUDAS – release date, platforms, trailer, and more
JUDAS is a new title being developed and published by Ghost Story Games, a new studio led by Ken Levine. Not much is known about this title, but it captured the attention of the gaming community with its unique visuals and bizarre theme. Everything we know about JUDAS. JUDAS remains...
progameguides.com
Another year goes by, and I’m still waiting for Hollow Knight Silksong’s release date
The Game Awards is one of the biggest events in the games industry. It's where promising, upcoming titles are revealed and showcased and where the greatest of the past year are given their proper accolades. But the one thing I've wanted above all else—from The Game Awards 2022 and each one before it—is a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to my favorite game of all time. And once more, like any true Hollow Knight fan, I now taste disappointment and set my expectations for a reveal in 2023.
progameguides.com
Earthblade jumps and fights its way into 2024
Earthblade is the long-awaited follow-up to Celeste and Towerfall, titles by developer Extremely OK Games. Both titles were critically acclaimed thanks to their tight gameplay and, in the case of Celeste, fantastic story. Earthblade received a new trailer during The Games Awards 2022 hosted by Geoff Keighley Games Awards 2022...
progameguides.com
Fortnite Party Time augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to select from a range of Reality Augments which are designed to give certain boosts. The Party Time is one of these Augments, classified under the mobility and scouting section. Players need to know how to use this Augment before selecting it in a match. Here's how to use the Party Time Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
progameguides.com
Thirst for Knowledge DMZ Mission Guide
Thirst for Knowledge is a Tier 5 Legion Faction Mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission tasks you to complete five contracts, each in less than one minute. Out of all 9 contracts available in DMZ, only a few are possible to be completed within one minute time.
progameguides.com
Sword Fighters Simulator Codes (December 2022)
In Sword Fighters Simulator, you ramp up your power every time you swing your sword by clicking with your mouse. When you have power built up, you can take on enemies around the map, which drop you various rare swords and coins. You can use coins to purchase upgrades that increase your stats and pet eggs that hatch rare pets and boost your battle skills.
progameguides.com
Destiny 2 servers are on the struggle bus following new dungeon launch
It just wouldn't be the launch of a new dungeon in Destiny 2 without some sort of issue, it would appear. When Duality was released last May, it too was plagued with issues. That trend continues with Spire of the Watcher in Season 19. Guardians attempting to run the new...
progameguides.com
Post Trauma – release date, platforms, trailer & more
Post Trauma has been a head-turner after its announcement at The Game Awards 2022. With its genuinely spooky atmosphere, stunning visuals, and visceral imagery, this new game from Red Soul Games is a promising psychological horror contender. Everything we know about Post Trauma. Here's everything we know about Post Trauma,...
Comments / 0