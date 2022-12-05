Read full article on original website
I grew up in Colorado Springs and earned a degree in journalism from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Longmont’s new library director poised for growth
As the new director, Jon Solomon has the background to help the Longmont Public Library as it grows. Born and raised in Colorado Springs, Solomon earned a Master of Science degree from San Jose State University and has spent more than 20 years working in libraries. He has worked for the Englewood and Boulder public libraries, but most recently as the director of Riverside County Public Library System.
Good morning, Longmont!
Cloudy and cooler; a shower in spots in the afternoon. Periods of snow, accumulating 1-3 inches; streets and sidewalks will be snow-packed and slippery. Cloudy with a little snow at times with little or no accumulation; colder; storm total snowfall 1-3 inches. Tuesday Night. 20 °F. Considerable clouds with...
Framework complete for new Fire Station 2 in Longmont
The steel framework for Longmont’s new Fire Station 2 is complete, and construction has begun on the building’s roof, Longmont Asst. Fire Chief Scott Snyder said Wednesday. The new station, in the 2200 block of 17th Avenue, will replace the old Station 2 on Mountain View Avenue, which...
Saturday's Scores
Front Range Baptist 27, Union Colony Preparatory School 22. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Mobility coalition celebrates 10 years by honoring bus drivers
The Boulder County Mobility and Access Coalition celebrated its 10th anniversary Nov. 3 by presenting awards to local “mobility heroes.”. More than 75 guests attended the celebration, including bus drivers, dispatchers, volunteer drivers, safety professionals, schedulers and coalition members. As the nationwide driver shortage continues, the coalition sought to...
Lakewood Bear Creek dismantles Commerce City Adams City in convincing manner 59-9
Lakewood Bear Creek earned a convincing 59-9 win over Commerce City Adams City in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Boulder County commissioners approve 2023 budget
The Boulder County commissioners adopted their 2023 budget on Tuesday. The $593.5 million budget is about $40 million larger than the 2022 budget. The county noted that this increase is not due to more revenue from unrestricted sources, but from external restricted sources like the American Rescue Plan Act and voter-approved revenue sources that must be spent on specific programs.
Arraignment set in case against Rep. Bernett
Rep. Tracy Bernett appeared virtually for a status conference on the case against her for allegedly falsifying her address to run for her district this election. The case was bound over to district court for an arraignment on Feb. 7, with not much else discussed on Thursday. A Democrat finishing...
Thursday's Scores
Denver Jewish Day School 87, Longmont Christian 30. Eagle Ridge Academy 74, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 65. James Irwin Charter School 81, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 27. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bent but not broken: Eaton weathers scare to dispatch Englewood Kent Denver 51-46
Eaton eventually plied victory away from Englewood Kent Denver 51-46 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
James Layman
Church of Jesus Christ-Latter Day Saints- Main St. Church of Jesus Christ-Latter Day Saints- Main St.
Conservation Corner: The Gift of Your Time.
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
Brighton Eagle Ridge prevails over Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch 68-7
Brighton Eagle Ridge painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch’s defense for a 68-7 win on December 8 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results...
Louisville walks to heal as Marshall fire anniversary approaches
Surrounded by houses in various stages of rebuilding, the signs with messages like, “One day at a time,” felt especially poignant in Louisville. Several dozen community members came out for the Walk to Heal on Sunday at the Louisville Community and Senior Center. Sponsored by Avista Adventist Hospital, the 0.6 mile walking course was accompanied by messages of hope and healing for the community as the one year mark of the Marshall fire approaches.
Razor thin: Castle Rock Douglas County earns tough verdict over Greenwood Village Cherry Creek 64-63
Castle Rock Douglas County showed its poise to outlast a game Greenwood Village Cherry Creek squad for a 64-63 victory during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver George Washington wallops Fort Collins 44-24
Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Denver George Washington’s performance in a 44-24 destruction of Fort Collins for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 9. You're reading a news brief...
DeLores K. Sawatzky
DeLores “Dee” Sawatzky died on December 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Village in Loveland, Colorado. She was born February 16, 1925, to Rev Peter P. and Emma (Kaufman) Wedel in Moundridge, Kansas, where she spent her childhood and youth. After completing high school, she attended Bethel College in...
Lakewood Denver Christian cancels check from Byers 50-34
Lakewood Denver Christian knocked off Byers 50-34 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
