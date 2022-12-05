Surrounded by houses in various stages of rebuilding, the signs with messages like, “One day at a time,” felt especially poignant in Louisville. Several dozen community members came out for the Walk to Heal on Sunday at the Louisville Community and Senior Center. Sponsored by Avista Adventist Hospital, the 0.6 mile walking course was accompanied by messages of hope and healing for the community as the one year mark of the Marshall fire approaches.

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO