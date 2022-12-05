Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
theScore
Report: Brady considering all options for 2023 season
Tom Brady isn't ruling out anything for the 2023 season. All options are on the table for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The legendary quarterback briefly retired last offseason before returning...
Purdy outshines Brady in 1st start as 49ers beat Bucs 35-7
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco’s vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady’s Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy outplaying the NFL’s...
theScore
OBJ: 'I don't see the point' in playing regular-season games
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't seem interested in stepping back on the field before the postseason. "I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let's talk about it," Beckham said on an appearance on "TNF in The Shop." "I'm not saying I couldn’t step in and play (the) regular season, but I don't see the point."
theScore
Saints fined for Jordan allegedly faking injury
The New Orleans Saints have been fined $350,000 for Cameron Jordan allegedly faking an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Additionally, Jordan and his position coach Ryan Nielsen were each fined $50,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, per Florio. The Saints...
theScore
Sources: Deebo avoids major ankle injury after being carted off vs. Bucs
The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel avoided a major injury after he was carted off the field during Sunday's 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. San Francisco initially announced that Samuel injured his knee but later ruled him...
theScore
Lions' Campbell 'shocked' to be favored over Vikings
Although the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings enter Week 14 as the NFC's No. 2 seed, it's the 5-7 Detroit Lions who are favored in Sunday's matchup between the two division rivals. Even Lions head coach Dan Campbell was surprised by Minnesota's underdog status. "I really don't even know how to respond...
theScore
Ravens hang on to edge Steelers despite Huntley's concussion
The Baltimore Ravens held on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium despite losing quarterback Tyler Huntley midway through the contest. Huntley entered the concussion protocol after taking a hit and was replaced by rookie undrafted free agent Anthony Brown. Huntley completed 8 of 12 pass...
theScore
Giants' Barkley to play vs. Eagles
New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley will play in Sunday's divisional contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Barkley was questionable this week after popping up on the injury report with a neck injury Thursday. He was a limited participant in...
theScore
Jets' White taken to hospital after exiting Bills loss twice with rib injury
New York Jets quarterback Mike White was taken to hospital as a precaution after Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Robert Saleh said postgame, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. White exited the Week 14 matchup twice after taking big shots from Bills defenders but managed...
theScore
Report: Giants join Twins, Cubs among teams chasing Correa
The San Francisco Giants have their sights set on another star free agent after missing out on Aaron Judge. The Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are among the clubs in on shortstop Carlos Correa, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Landing the 28-year-old Correa would likely cost San...
theScore
Jaguars' Lawrence to play Sunday vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after missing the first two sessions of the week due to a toe injury. The 2021 first overall pick went down awkwardly after being sacked late in...
theScore
Stanford hires Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as next head coach
Stanford is hiring Troy Taylor as its next head coach, the school announced Saturday. Taylor led Sacramento State to a 12-1 record as its head coach this season. He joined the Hornets in 2019. The 54-year-old replaces David Shaw, who spent 12 seasons as the Cardinal's head coach before stepping...
theScore
Barnes scores 20 points, Kings rally to beat Cavs 106-95
CLEVELAND (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and six assists as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling...
theScore
No. 8 Alabama rallies from 15 down to stun No. 1 Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half. The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season. Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65...
theScore
5 takeaways from The Match 7: Rory/Tiger vs. Thomas/Spieth
In terms of golfing star power, Saturday night's seventh version of The Match in Tampa, Florida, was about as good as it gets. The star-studded duo of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy faced off against the dominant American team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole better-ball exhibition to raise money for hurricane relief.
theScore
Fantasy: Week 14 Rankings (Sunday Update)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 14.
theScore
Larry Brown departing Memphis due to health issues
Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special advisor to the head coach at Memphis due to ongoing health concerns, the team announced. The concerns aren't considered serious. "We wish coach Brown a speedy recovery," Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. "Having coach...
Comments / 1