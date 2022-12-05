ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

theScore

Report: Brady considering all options for 2023 season

Tom Brady isn't ruling out anything for the 2023 season. All options are on the table for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The legendary quarterback briefly retired last offseason before returning...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

OBJ: 'I don't see the point' in playing regular-season games

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't seem interested in stepping back on the field before the postseason. "I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let's talk about it," Beckham said on an appearance on "TNF in The Shop." "I'm not saying I couldn’t step in and play (the) regular season, but I don't see the point."
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Saints fined for Jordan allegedly faking injury

The New Orleans Saints have been fined $350,000 for Cameron Jordan allegedly faking an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Additionally, Jordan and his position coach Ryan Nielsen were each fined $50,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, per Florio. The Saints...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Sources: Deebo avoids major ankle injury after being carted off vs. Bucs

The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel avoided a major injury after he was carted off the field during Sunday's 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. San Francisco initially announced that Samuel injured his knee but later ruled him...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Lions' Campbell 'shocked' to be favored over Vikings

Although the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings enter Week 14 as the NFC's No. 2 seed, it's the 5-7 Detroit Lions who are favored in Sunday's matchup between the two division rivals. Even Lions head coach Dan Campbell was surprised by Minnesota's underdog status. "I really don't even know how to respond...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Ravens hang on to edge Steelers despite Huntley's concussion

The Baltimore Ravens held on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium despite losing quarterback Tyler Huntley midway through the contest. Huntley entered the concussion protocol after taking a hit and was replaced by rookie undrafted free agent Anthony Brown. Huntley completed 8 of 12 pass...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Giants' Barkley to play vs. Eagles

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley will play in Sunday's divisional contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Barkley was questionable this week after popping up on the injury report with a neck injury Thursday. He was a limited participant in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Report: Giants join Twins, Cubs among teams chasing Correa

The San Francisco Giants have their sights set on another star free agent after missing out on Aaron Judge. The Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are among the clubs in on shortstop Carlos Correa, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Landing the 28-year-old Correa would likely cost San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Jaguars' Lawrence to play Sunday vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after missing the first two sessions of the week due to a toe injury. The 2021 first overall pick went down awkwardly after being sacked late in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
theScore

Stanford hires Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as next head coach

Stanford is hiring Troy Taylor as its next head coach, the school announced Saturday. Taylor led Sacramento State to a 12-1 record as its head coach this season. He joined the Hornets in 2019. The 54-year-old replaces David Shaw, who spent 12 seasons as the Cardinal's head coach before stepping...
STANFORD, CA
theScore

Barnes scores 20 points, Kings rally to beat Cavs 106-95

CLEVELAND (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and six assists as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling...
SACRAMENTO, CA
theScore

No. 8 Alabama rallies from 15 down to stun No. 1 Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half. The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season. Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theScore

5 takeaways from The Match 7: Rory/Tiger vs. Thomas/Spieth

In terms of golfing star power, Saturday night's seventh version of The Match in Tampa, Florida, was about as good as it gets. The star-studded duo of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy faced off against the dominant American team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole better-ball exhibition to raise money for hurricane relief.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Fantasy: Week 14 Rankings (Sunday Update)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 14.
theScore

Larry Brown departing Memphis due to health issues

Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special advisor to the head coach at Memphis due to ongoing health concerns, the team announced. The concerns aren't considered serious. "We wish coach Brown a speedy recovery," Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. "Having coach...
MEMPHIS, TN

