Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Apartment office building catches fire in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says an office building at The Violet Apartments caught fire in South Austin this morning. The building is in the 400 block of E. William Cannon. Firefighters say crews are working to extinguish the fire on the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police identify motorcyclist who died in East Austin wreck

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 56-year-old Ernest Costilla died in a wreck on Tuesday, December 6 in East Austin. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a sedan was heading north in the 300 block of Airport Blvd. when Costilla attempted to merge into the lane on a motorcycle and hit the sedan.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in ditch in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Travis County EMS says a person was found dead in a ditch around 7:30 this morning in Southeast Austin. EMS says it might be a traffic fatality. It happened in the 3500 block of North FM 973 Road and officials say drivers should expect closures in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home

AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

LCRA postpones refill of Lake Marble Falls to early February

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA is postponing refilling Lake Marble Falls into next year. The agency says the postponement is to allow for continued work on Starcke Dam's intake structure. The refill originally scheduled for Dec. 26 is now expected to begin by early February. "The work on the intake...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police identify man found dead in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed in South Austin earlier this week has been identified and Austin police are investigating his murder. APD says it received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6 about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive. Police and EMS...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect surrenders after SWAT call on Airport Blvd off I-35

AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT situation in East Austin came to an end just before midnight on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the suspect surrendering to police. Austin police say the SWAT situation started just before 7 p.m. when authorities tried to stop a vehicle with a suspect who had multiple violent felony warrants.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Game room in North Austin robbed, police need help identifying suspects

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help identifying three men suspected of armed robbery in a game room on North Lamar near Braker Lane. Investigators say three armed Hispanic men entered the North Austin game room around 11:45 p.m. on July 17, 2021 and demanded money while pointing their guns at several people.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Non-emergency phone lines down in Bastrop for AT&T customers

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office say AT&T customers are reporting issues with non-emergency phone calls and may experience delays contacting them. But 911 services are working. They say it appears to be a problem with the carrier, and they are working to resolve the issue as...
BASTROP, TX
fox7austin.com

Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say

THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
THORNDALE, TX
fox7austin.com

Armored Humvee stolen from San Marcos US Army Reserve Center

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are looking for an armored Humvee that was stolen from the local US Army Reserve Center. Investigators say the Humvee, with a gun turret on the roof, was taken from a fenced area of the center in the 2800 block of Leah Avenue sometime between the evening of November 22 and the morning of November 28.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Roosters, chickens in need of adoption after APD busts cockfighting ring

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! have more than a few roosters in need of adoption after Austin police busted a suspected cockfighting ring in Travis County last month. "They’re mutilated. It’s a really horrific sport," said Kelly Holt, Senior Program Manager for Austin...
AUSTIN, TX

