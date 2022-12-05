Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Apartment office building catches fire in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says an office building at The Violet Apartments caught fire in South Austin this morning. The building is in the 400 block of E. William Cannon. Firefighters say crews are working to extinguish the fire on the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured.
fox7austin.com
Police identify motorcyclist who died in East Austin wreck
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 56-year-old Ernest Costilla died in a wreck on Tuesday, December 6 in East Austin. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a sedan was heading north in the 300 block of Airport Blvd. when Costilla attempted to merge into the lane on a motorcycle and hit the sedan.
fox7austin.com
Firefighters rescue 6 dogs from structure fire in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - North Bastrop County Fire Rescue saved six dogs from a fire earlier this week. Luckily, no people or pets were hurt. It's not clear what caused the blaze, but it was put out within 10 minutes. In the video, firefighters can be seen ushering the dogs...
fox7austin.com
Body found in ditch in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Travis County EMS says a person was found dead in a ditch around 7:30 this morning in Southeast Austin. EMS says it might be a traffic fatality. It happened in the 3500 block of North FM 973 Road and officials say drivers should expect closures in the area.
fox7austin.com
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
fox7austin.com
LCRA postpones refill of Lake Marble Falls to early February
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA is postponing refilling Lake Marble Falls into next year. The agency says the postponement is to allow for continued work on Starcke Dam's intake structure. The refill originally scheduled for Dec. 26 is now expected to begin by early February. "The work on the intake...
fox7austin.com
Austin police identify man found dead in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed in South Austin earlier this week has been identified and Austin police are investigating his murder. APD says it received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6 about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive. Police and EMS...
fox7austin.com
Family of Spring Branch woman found dead has new questions after receiving toxicology results
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The family of a Spring Branch woman found dead near her home say they "now have some fairly substantial questions as to what happened" after receiving toxicology results. Shana DiMambro’s husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing on July 19. Ten days later, her body was found...
fox7austin.com
Woman dead, teen injured in wreck on Hwy 290
Manor police are investigating a crash that killed one woman and injured a teen. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on December 7 on Hwy 290 and FM 973.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Man walks inside North Austin home while homeowner is inside, steals from fridge
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin resident is encouraging neighbors to watch out after a man walked in her back door and tried to make himself at home while she was there. Sloan Foster said on Friday around 7:30 a.m., she heard someone come in the back door. "I heard...
fox7austin.com
Manor community, city leaders voice concerns about dangerous intersection following deadly crash
MANOR, Texas - A 20-year-old woman is dead, and a 17-year-old girl was airflighted to the hospital after a crash in Manor Wednesday night. Police said on Dec. 7, just before 10:30 p.m., the crash happened on Hwy 290 and FM 973. FOX 7 Austin learned the intersection where the...
fox7austin.com
Suspect surrenders after SWAT call on Airport Blvd off I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT situation in East Austin came to an end just before midnight on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the suspect surrendering to police. Austin police say the SWAT situation started just before 7 p.m. when authorities tried to stop a vehicle with a suspect who had multiple violent felony warrants.
fox7austin.com
Game room in North Austin robbed, police need help identifying suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help identifying three men suspected of armed robbery in a game room on North Lamar near Braker Lane. Investigators say three armed Hispanic men entered the North Austin game room around 11:45 p.m. on July 17, 2021 and demanded money while pointing their guns at several people.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council approves base rate charge increase for Austin Energy customers
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy customers will pay even more money on their electric bills each month. Austin City Council approved increasing the base rate charge on a 7 to 4 vote. This comes after customers already saw a $15 increase on their bill last month. Mayor Adler says the...
fox7austin.com
Non-emergency phone lines down in Bastrop for AT&T customers
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office say AT&T customers are reporting issues with non-emergency phone calls and may experience delays contacting them. But 911 services are working. They say it appears to be a problem with the carrier, and they are working to resolve the issue as...
fox7austin.com
Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say
THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
fox7austin.com
Austin small business closes doors due to inflation, skyrocketing property prices
The Counter Culture vegan restaurant has been around for more than a decade. The owner hopes to re-open in the future, but says right now, she needs to step back to weather this economic storm.
fox7austin.com
Armored Humvee stolen from San Marcos US Army Reserve Center
SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are looking for an armored Humvee that was stolen from the local US Army Reserve Center. Investigators say the Humvee, with a gun turret on the roof, was taken from a fenced area of the center in the 2800 block of Leah Avenue sometime between the evening of November 22 and the morning of November 28.
fox7austin.com
Roosters, chickens in need of adoption after APD busts cockfighting ring
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! have more than a few roosters in need of adoption after Austin police busted a suspected cockfighting ring in Travis County last month. "They’re mutilated. It’s a really horrific sport," said Kelly Holt, Senior Program Manager for Austin...
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville military family surprised by gift of new, mortgage-free home
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A U.S. marine and his family were surprised by the gift of a new, mortgage-free home located in Pflugerville. It was a welcome home for the Makaafi family. "It feels very, very good to be in this house, in our house," said William Makaafi. It was the...
