LOUISVILLE OH- The game on Saturday between Louisville and Perry got wild down the stretch. The two teams traded blows back and forth the whole time. With the game tied at halftime at 23-23, the separation wouldn’t get much bigger in the second half. Perry was grasping on to a 4 point lead with 1:19 to go in the game. After Louisville would cut the lead down to 1 with a couple trips to the free throw line, Perry would have their chance at the charity stripe. With 5.9 seconds left on the clock, the Panthers missed the free throw, Louisville picked it up, got it to Brooke Haren who drained a deep three at the buzzer to give the Leopards a 51-49 win.

LOUISVILLE, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO