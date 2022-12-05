Read full article on original website
BOARDMAN BENCH COMES UP BIG
BLARDMAN OH- In his postgame press conference, Boardman head coach Jeff Hammerton said that Reagan Smith’s last practice was the best one she had all season. The hope is always that a player will use that momentum. We’ll Smith did just that becoming a huge factor off the bench in Boardman’s 55-24 win over Mooney.
LEOPARDS DOMINATE FROM THE JUMP
LOUISVILLE OH- After Louisville hosted a dramatic buzzer beater in the afternoon with the Lady Leopards taking down Perry, the boys team took center stage in the evening. The dramatic flair wasn’t there for the boys side though. The Leopards controlled the game from the tip as they welcomed in South Range. Louisville jumped out to a 15-0 lead in under 3 minutes. The game was never in doubt after that. They’d go on to win 72-25.
WARRIORS RUN THE SHOW IN MINERAL RIDGE
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Brookfield coming into the game looked for a three and 0 start to their season and their first winning season since 2014-2015. Meanwhile, Mineral Ridge came into the game 0 and three and needed a win to keep the momentum alive. Both teams kept the game close for three and a half quarters, but in the fourth, it was all Brookfield in the end winning by the final of 71 to 59.
HAREN’S HEROICS BEAT PERRY AT THE BUZZER
LOUISVILLE OH- The game on Saturday between Louisville and Perry got wild down the stretch. The two teams traded blows back and forth the whole time. With the game tied at halftime at 23-23, the separation wouldn’t get much bigger in the second half. Perry was grasping on to a 4 point lead with 1:19 to go in the game. After Louisville would cut the lead down to 1 with a couple trips to the free throw line, Perry would have their chance at the charity stripe. With 5.9 seconds left on the clock, the Panthers missed the free throw, Louisville picked it up, got it to Brooke Haren who drained a deep three at the buzzer to give the Leopards a 51-49 win.
UNITED STREAKS PAST IRISH
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Road wins in the game of basketball are always a key component to a successful basketball season. United accomplished just that as they traveled to Youngstown and came away with a big non conference win defeating Ursuline 40-35. The Eagles fresh off a deceive win over Southern on...
CRESTVIEW PULLS OFF INCREDIBLE COMEBACK
COLUMBIANA OH- The game on Friday night in Crestview certainly did not start the way that the Rebels would have liked. They saw Springfield break out to a 26-10 lead after one quarter of play. The Rebels could not get a hold of Seandelle Gardner. He scored 16 points for the Tigers in that frame alone. However, the rest of the game would go differently. The Rebels outscored the Tigers 42-22 the rest of the way to win 52-48.
HOBAN PROVES A TALL TASK FOR LEOPARDS
LIBERTY, Ohio – In a rematch from early last season the Liberty Leopards (1-3) played host to the Akron Archbishop Hoban Knights (1-0). Coming off a regional final appearance in 2022, the Knights quickly showed why they’re considered one of the top teams in Northeast Ohio. The duo...
FALCONS FOCUS ON STAYING UNDEFEATED
As a cool December chill filled the air, The Austintown Fitch Falcons and Cardinal Mooney Cardinals looked to bring the heat. A perennial matchup every year between the two programs and a matchup that, every year, brings us some memorable moments. Checking in as the third game on the season for both teams, they both brought a goose egg opposite the win column going into Friday night.
TIGERS PROTECT THE JUNGLE
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield got a huge win to open up conference play on Thursday night. They welcomed in a McDonald team that has always had their hat in the ring when it comes to the top of the league. Springfield looked like the better team from the jump though on their way to a 58-24 win.
HIGH FLYING BRAVES TOO MUCH FOR CHALKER
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Badger Braves came out firing away tonight as they took on the visiting Chalker Wildcats. Badger’s defense set the tone early as allowed only 8 points in the first quarter. The hot hand for the braves on the offensive side tonight was freshman, Preston Geracitano. Gercacitano...
LAKEVIEW RIDES THE COMEBACK TRAIL
NILES OH- The NE8 started their conference play last night and both the Lady Niles McKinley Red Dragons and the Lady Lakeview Bulldogs looked to go back to.500 and to go over .500 and gain momentum before the Christmas break. The game started out one way in favor of the Red Dragons, but in the end, it was the Bulldogs with a second half run getting the 37 to 29 victory at the Veterans Memorial Gymnasium.
POLAND SHOWS THEY CAN STILL BE TOP DOG
POLAND OH- A lot of pre season NE8 polls showed this could be a down year for Poland inside the conference. With teams like Struthers, Girard, and South Range always nipping at the heels, some people thought it was their time. But no one asked the players in Poland’s locker room. On Thursday night they showed exactly what they thought of their doubters with a 42-22 win over Girard to open the NE8 season.
HUBBARD ALUM TO COMPETE IN NCAA ELITE EIGHT
COLUMBUS OH- The high school volleyball season is over in the state of Ohio. However, Hubbard fans still have a pretty good reason to be in the volleyball spirit. Former Eagle stand out Adria Powell is a senior at Ohio State and has advanced to the Elite Eight. As an...
