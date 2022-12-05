Read full article on original website
William ‘Bill’ Gerrity Sr.
William “Bill” Gerrity Sr., 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 5, 1954. On June 19, 1978, Bill married Susan Morehead. She survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by a sister, Patty Marlowe, Syracuse; and his three adopted...
Joan M. Phillips
Joan Marie Phillips, 91, Bremen, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1931. On Nov. 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Sidney Phillips; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Glen) Heiser, South Bend, Gary (Donna Rinker)...
Jerry T. Lamb
Jerry T. Lamb, 72, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at home. He was born July 20, 1950. He is survived by the mother of his children, Pam Lamb, Plymouth; children, Jerry (Michelle) Lamb, Tyner, Angela (Steve) Shorter, Argos, Travis Lamb, Argos and Tera (Sean) Douglass, Plymouth; brothers, Arnold (Shirley) Lamb, Don (Janet) Lamb, Terry (Kim) Lamb, Larry (Paula) Lamb and Rick (Tracy) Lamb; sisters, Carol (Bill Danner) Lamb, Charlotte (Denver) McCarty and Connie (Alan King) Lamb; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Bill Caudill — UPDATED
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Billy was born July 1, 1948. On July 1, 1968, Billy married the love of his life, Linda Gibson; she survives,. Billy is also survived by his brothers, James (Alberta) Caudill and Denver...
Betty Engle — PENDING
Betty Engle, 79, Warsaw, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Randall L. Thrush
Randall L. Thrush, 70, rural Wabash, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born July 29, 1952. He married Vickie Hopkins on Aug. 12, 1972; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Sheryl (Matt) Hodson, Wabash, Serena (Jonathan) Acker, Westfield and David (Katie) Thrush, McCordsville; five grandchildren; and his siblings, Royce Thrush, Indianapolis and Rebecca Bulawa, Russiaville.
James Lewis Thrush
James Lewis Thrush, 94, Wabash, died 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Sept. 28, 1928. Jim married Goldie DeLong on June 27, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Thrush and Lori (Terry) McCarty, both of...
Virginia Lee Bish
Virginia Lee (Lewis) Bish, 89, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1933, in Greensburg, Kan., to Lillian Mae (Magnuson) Lewis and Albert Lewis. Virginia grew up in Kansas and graduated from Castleton High School in Castleton, Kan. After high school, she married the love of her life, Kenneth “Ken” Wilson Bish, on Aug. 17, 1952. They were blessed with four children and became grandparents and great-grandparents multiple times during the 67 years of marriage they shared before Ken died on July 13, 2020.
Linda J. Johnston — UPDATED
Linda J. Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home in Culver. She was born March 10, 1951. On July 4, 1970, she married Terry G. Johnston. He survives. She is also survived by sons, William (Catherine) Johnston, Toccoa, Ga. and Daniel (Candice) Johnston, Rochester; seven grandchildren; an adopted granddaughter; one great-grandson; and two brothers, William H. Mack, Jr., Francesville and Dale (Terri) Mack, Winamac.
Larry Evans — UPDATED
Larry L. Evans, 76, a lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Larry was born Nov. 14, 1946, the only son of Ralph and Betty (Shirey) Evans. On July 20, 1966, he married the love of his life, Joyce Starner, and together, they raised two daughters, Angie and Debbie.
Edwin Rollins
Edwin “Eddie” Lee Rollins, 75, formerly of Churubusco, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Dec. 27, 1946. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is in charge of arrangements.
Donna J. Rhodes
Donna Jarrette Polley Rhodes, 90, Rochester, died at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born May 10, 1932. In 1951, Donna married D. Ward Polley; he preceded her in death. In 1996, she married Bob Rhodes; he preceded her in death. Surviving are...
Clifford Clark
Clifford Clark, 74, Wabash, died at 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He is survived by two sons, Clifford (Cathy) Clark, North Manchester and Steven (Deena) Clark, Wabash; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; his sister, Alberta Griffey, Wabash; and his brother James Clark, Pikeville, Ky.
Thomas L. Dean — PENDING
Thomas L. Dean, 86, Tippecanoe, died at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Judith Dietz — UPDATED
Judith C. (Hixson) Dietz, 74, a resident of rural Leesburg, died unexpectedly Dec. 1, 2022, at home in Leesburg. She was born April 9, 2022, in Hixson, Tenn. Judy, as many knew her, was the daughter of Melvin Hixson and Burma (Whitlow) Black. She spent her formative years and much of her adult life around Hamilton County, Tenn., and Kosciusko County, settling in the Leesburg/North Webster area in 1990.
Teresa Anne Rhoades
Teresa A. Rhoades, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Teresa was born June 26, 1961, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Herbert J. and Rose Lee (Hale) Mann. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’79 and went on to earn her degree from Manchester College. Teresa was devoted to Scouting, having served as a Boy Scout den leader and pack leader and also as camp director for Rising Arrow Cub Scout Camp. She earned her Wood Badge certification, an advanced national leadership course available only to Scouting professionals, serving with the “Owl” patrol. Teresa attended First Free Will Baptist Church of Kosciusko County and volunteered with the Nation Guard’s Soldier & Family Readiness Center. She had just recently retired from the offices at Zimmer Biomet.
Lisa R. Schoener
Lisa R. Schoener, 59, Wabash, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her sister’s home in Wabash. She was born April 10, 1963. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Harrell, Kokomo; three grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Walter (Monica) Harrell, Roanoke, James Harrell, Lagro, Frances (Ed) Napier, North Manchester, Tina (Phill) Eakright, Wabash, Lori McCune, Mesa, Ariz. and Susan (Jon) Kramer, Huntington.
Red Cross To Have Multiple Area Blood Drives
WARSAW — The American Red Cross has multiple upcoming blood drives in Warsaw as well as ones in North Webster and Bourbon. 1-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Triton High School, 805 N. Harris St., Bourbon;. Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Firemen’s Building, 1013 E....
Edwin Gooding — UPDATED
Edwin Lee Gooding, known to most as “Ed,” died quietly just after 7 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at home in Syracuse. Born June 3, 1934, in Muncie, he was the son of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. He spent his formative years there, graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He retired with 31 years of service from General Motors in Marion where he was a pattern maker.
Lisa J. Strykul
Lisa J. Strykul, 60, Plymouth, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home in Plymouth. Lisa was born May 9, 1962. In March 1986, Lisa and John Strykul were united in marriage; he preceded her in death. Lisa is survived by her four sons, Matthew Prater, Wisconsin, Johnathon Daniel Strykul, Donaldson,...
