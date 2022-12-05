Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Inquirer
Ahead of Sandy Hook anniversary, a push for assault weapons ban
Gun violence survivors and members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are renewing their push for the U.S. Senate to vote on restoring the federal assault weapons ban as they prepare to mark 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Speaking from the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, dozens of...
Journal Inquirer
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner's status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in...
Comments / 0