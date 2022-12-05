ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers release Baker Mayfield as QB’s spiral continues

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 6 days ago

Baker Mayfield’s time with the Carolina Panthers is over.

The 27-year-old quarterback was released by the Panthers on Monday, the team announced, and he’ll now be subject to waivers.

It’s been a rocky season for Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, who landed with the Panthers in July after a trade from the Browns.

The Panthers are cutting quarterback Baker Mayfield, seen here against the Ravens on Nov. 20, 2022.
Mayfield started the first five games for the woeful Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule in October after two-and-a-half-seasons at the helm. While he was out, Mayfield lost the starting job to P.J. Walker. Now, Sam Darnold has taken over as the Panthers’ starter.

Mayfield spoke in late November about the murkiness regarding his future in Carolina.

“There’s a lot of things up in the air for the future here, so I don’t really know,’’ Mayfield said at the time. “I’m doing what I can, what I can control. I know how my teammates feel about me and how I’ve handled things here. So, I can leave here with my head held high and understand that I did everything I could.”

It’s been a challenging year for Mayfield, who had a contentious end in Cleveland, where he spent the first four years of his NFL career. Mayfield’s relationship with the Browns soured earlier this year, when the team acquired his replacement in embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield from the Browns just before training camp.
In one of his opening media sessions as a member of the Panthers, Mayfield said he was “shocked” how his breakup with the Browns played out.

“If I’m focused on the past I’m not doing my job being a Carolina Panther,” Mayfield said in July. “I’m grateful for my time there. Shocked — I’d say is pretty much the only way to describe it. You roll with the punches and you gotta move forward. This is a test of adversity and how I’m going to handle it and how I’m going to move forward and be the best teammate possible with our new home and I’m looking forward to it.”

Though it remains to be seen where Mayfield will land next — and when — the 49ers could be a potential opportunity after San Francisco lost starter Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury on Sunday.

In seven games this season, Mayfield has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards and has thrown six touchdowns against six interceptions.

