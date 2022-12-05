ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's air force says it shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in latest launches

By AP
 6 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's air force says it shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in latest launches.

Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A hand grenade jerry-rigged into the detergent tray of a Kherson home’s washing machine. A street sign maliciously directing passers-by toward a deadly minefield. A police station that allegedly housed a torture chamber but remains so booby-trapped that demining crews can’t even start to hunt for evidence. Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia's troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal. ...
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
EU lawmaker arrested in probe of bribery by gulf state

Belgian prosecutors arrested at least four suspects, including a lawmaker, after raiding multiple properties across Brussels as part of what they called a “major investigation” into possible bribery of European Parliament officials by an unidentified gulf nation. For several months, investigators of the Federal Judicial Police have suspected a gulf country of trying “to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament,” the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Friday. Eva Kaili, a Greek lawmaker and a vice president of...
