Florida State

NEXT Weather special about the 2022 hurricane season debuts tonight on CBSMiami.com

By CBS Miami Team
 6 days ago

NEXT Weather: Hurricane Season 2022 Lessons Learned 00:23

MIAMI -- The CBS 4 NEXT Weather team will present a new special that debuts Monday night on CBSMiami.com about the 2022 hurricane season and what could be next for the upcoming storm season.

Called "NEXT Weather Presents Hurricane Season 2022: Lessons Learned" and led by CBS 4 chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera, the 30-minute special will also feature meteorologists Lizzette Gonzalez, Cindy Preszler and Dave Warren.

>>>>>TO WATCH : The special will air at 8 p.m. Monday night. You can watch it by clicking here .

The station's four meteorologists will talk about the hurricane season that just ended.

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole both came ashore along parts of the Florida coastline, leaving damage and destruction in their wake.

The 2022 season had an unusually calm first half but made up for that with the three destructive hurricanes in the second half, ending with an average number of named storms. The season began June 1 and officially ended on Nov. 30.

In late September, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Florida before leaving nearly 150 deaths and a swath of destruction as it moved northeast across the state.

Officials say Ian could become one of the most costliest storms to ever hit the Sunshine State.

Hurricane Nicole's eye hit central Florida's Treasure Coast area as a Category 1 storm in early November, but the greatest damage seemed to occur more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the north around Daytona Beach, where beach erosion started by Hurricane Ian worsened and led to homes collapsing into the ocean.

