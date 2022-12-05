ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Holiday planning from fashion to food with Parenting Contributor Carly Dorogi

From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are all feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. Stitch Fix - Purchase a gift card online by...
CBS Austin

Trevor chats with Liza Lapira star of CBS' original movie "Must Love Christmas"

An easy way to get into the holiday spirit is watching a fun new festive film like the CBS original movie "Must Love Christmas" where a renowned romance novelist, famous for her Christmas-themed books, finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. Trevor Scott has a preview of the movie as he chats with the star of 'Must Love Christmas' Liza Lapira!

Comments / 0

Community Policy