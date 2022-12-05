Read full article on original website
Bullies in white coats? 'Too many' health care workers experience toxic workplaces, studies show
Doctors, nurses and others may be trained to treat patients with compassion and respect, but too many are treating each other — meaning their colleagues — with disrespect, studies have found.
N.J. duo helped run $38M healthcare fraud scheme, officials say
Two owners of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical marketing company admitted Tuesday that they pocketed millions of dollars through a prescription drug healthcare fraud scheme, authorities said. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud,...
Out of Sight: Why Invisible Patient Engagement is Optimal Patient Engagement
As a patient engagement product director, there’s nothing that I love to hear more from customers than they live and breathe in the systems we’ve created. We’ve thought long and hard about UI; about the rich dashboards we build; about new ways to expand functionality within the parameters of our applications and programs.
Nursing 'burnout': Nurses worry shortage will worsen if measures aren't taken
Nurses are feeling physically and mentally drained from being overworked as an ongoing nursing shortage continues. If things don't change, experts fear it could get even worse.
Magellan Healthcare, Kyo Partner to Develop Outcome Standards for ABA Value-Based Care
Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty health care segment of managed care organization Magellan Health, has teamed up with Kyo Autism Therapy to develop outcome standards for autism therapies. The two announced Tuesday that the partnership will test and develop evidence-based practices for autism therapy providers that work with payers...
How Healthcare Organizations Can Ace Remote Work
The concept of remote work has been around in sectors like IT and travel, but some industries did not embrace it until the pandemic pushed them into the zone. Healthcare is one of them because treating patients from miles away sounds impossible. While telehealth was around before the pandemic, it became commonplace in the new normal. In fact, patients no longer expect to visit clinics and hospitals unless they require invasive procedures and critical care. Remote care can be convenient, safe, and effective, provided healthcare organizations manage their processes effectively. You will probably have a process in place if you run a medical facility. But you must do your bit to ace remote work in the new normal. Here are some tips for healthcare organizations looking to go the extra mile with remote patient care.
Polso Remote Patient Monitoring Device Approved by FDA
ChroniSense Medical took a step towards its vision of transforming chronic care management with Polso, the company's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution, achieving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Initial indications include monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate and respiration rate. "FDA clearance is...
How women manage and mismanage their health
“Shame has no place in illness or in health. The first step to eradicating shame is to openly speak up about symptoms and concerns and for health care providers to commit to acknowledging and interrogating the needs of every individual thoroughly.”. Susan Salenger is a writer. She shares her story...
Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records
Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
Medical Errors Are Preventable, But Not The Way You Think
The Healthcare Policies Without Proper Digital Logistics Is A No-Win When it Comes To Medical Error Prevention. Illumination Initially Published Article On Medium!. Doctors make mistakes in their personal or professional endeavors, like everyone else. Likewise, medical error history stretches back as long as the existence of the medical profession. Thus, we should always underscore that medical errors will potentially happen.
Drone use in health care expanding
Susan Stone helps manage her 87-year-old mother’s medications. She says she takes as many as fifteen different medicines a month. “There are times when I can’t be here, and if she runs out and if there’s one that she needs for that day, she could get it immediately," Stone said.
Hospitals across the globe suffering from E-Pandemic
When hospitals and other healthcare service providers across the globe are constantly targeted by cyber-attacks, it leads to a Global E-Pandemic. A few of the technology loving freaks might already know the definition of the term called ‘E-Pandemic’ stated above. So, this article focuses on those who aren’t...
