HashKey Group and SEBA Bank Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland

Bosonic Launches Cross Custodian Net Settlement
Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces an industry first in going live with Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) in which trades in USDC and ETH were executed, cleared, and settled atomically between two digital asset custodians, First Digital in Hong Kong and Propine in Singapore. Cross Custodian...
Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business
A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
Investors Prefer Personal Advisors Over Robo or Digital Solutions In Their Wealth Management Journey
A recent wealth management study has found that most investors prefer having a personal advisor over robo or digital solutions. Navigator Investment Services, an integrated investment platform under Singlife with Aviva, has launched an advisory report in collaboration with EY (Ernst & Young Advisory Pte Ltd) to provide an in-depth look into the global wealth management industry amid disruptive changes.
Oil prices climb on uncertainty over Keystone pipeline restart, Russian supplies
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 1% in early Asian trade on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports.
China preparing fresh pretext to practise future attacks, says Taiwan foreign minister
Joseph Wu says that communication with China has become more difficult after a purge of some factions within the Communist party
Business Insider
India is trying to become the new factory of the world, but it could take more than a global pandemic to unseat China from its 40-year reign
China has managed to build up a value chain so extensive that almost everything required to make a product can be sourced and acquired in the country.
FF AWARDS: Wise Winners of the Biggest Wow Moment in Cross-Border Payments
By a landslide, Wise were the winners of the biggest ‘Wow Moment in Cross-Border Payments’ at this year’s FF Awards. The Head of UK & Europe, Partnerships at Wise, Roisin Levine, shares her thoughts on the win.
Open banking-enabled travel debit card Currensea now available on Google Pay
Fintech Currensea’s money-saving travel debit card can now be used on Google Pay, unlocking access to lower overseas foreign exchange fees for more customers. This latest partnership allows Android customers easy access to their Currensea card via their Google Wallet. Customers are now able to use their Currensea card on in-person and online transactions using Google Pay to make secure contactless purchases above the £45 limit with the added convenience of using their phone rather than carrying a card.
Seccl powers GoHenry’s Junior ISA
Seccl, the Octopus-owned custodian and platform technology provider, has powered fintech pioneer GoHenry, with an API-powered Junior Stocks and Shares ISA. Seccl’s API-first technology allows parents using GoHenry to create a Junior ISA for their child (aged 6 to 15 years old) in less than one minute. They can contribute as little as £1 through automatic monthly contributions, opt for one-off payments or allow friends and family to contribute to a child’s GoHenry Junior ISA using giftlinks. GoHenry Junior ISA investments are managed by Vanguard and are FSCS protected up to the value of £85,000 (although this does not cover any decrease in value of your investment).
EXCLUSIVE: “The Greatest Prize Yet?” – Louis Joubert, PPS and Deepankar Jha, Ruuky in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
The world of payments has met unprecedented challenges in recent years, but the rise of digital means there is still more to be done, and more to be won, say Louis Joubert from PPS and Ruuky’s Deepankar Jha. The world is facing howling economic headwinds brought about by a...
The Bank Of London Joins BACS, The UK’s Bank-to-Bank Payments System
The Bank of London, the leading-edge technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has become a Directly Connected Settling Participant (DCSP) of Bacs, which is owned and operated by Pay.UK, the recognised operator and standards body for the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) retail interbank payment systems.
Klarpay AG builds a Cloud-Based Infrastructure to automate its services
Swiss fintech Klarpay AG chose to build its cloud-based infrastructure using Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company focused on high-value tasks, including improving its banking product by developing new features such as scalable and API-enabled transactional capabilities instead of using its resources to maintain a data center. Christos Alatzidis, Klarpay...
