‘Mind-Controlling’ Parasite Is Affecting Wolf Behavior in Yellowstone National Park
A new study of Yellowstone National Park wolves shows that wolves infected with a particular parasite may be more likely to strike out on their own or become the leader of their pack. This study essentially could change the way we look at animal behavior, says co-author and wildlife biologist with the Yellowstone Wolf Project Kira Cassidy.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
Biden, listen to the science — don’t serve extinction to our allies
President Biden served French President Emmanuel Macron a lobster dinner.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Instant Chaos in Wyoming as a Dachshund and Its Friends Attack a Deer
Watch Instant Chaos in Wyoming as a Dachshund and Its Friends Attack a Deer. If you are looking for a masterclass on how badly wrong things can go when you find a deer on your driveway, this is probably it! Captured by a Ring doorbell camera, this footage shows the moment when a small deer is startled by the human owner of the house coming out of the door. The deer stumbles and looks as if they are going to flee but hesitate for a few moments. That is long enough for the family dachshund to decide that they are going to get involved – and things rapidly descend into chaos.
Smithonian
Remains of Last Surviving Tasmanian Tiger Discovered in Museum Cabinet
For decades, the world thought that Benjamin—an often-photographed male thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, who died in captivity at the Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania—was the last surviving member of the species. But new research suggests another thylacine, an older female, lived longer than Benjamin and was the true last-known Tasmanian tiger (Thylacinus cynocephalus) in existence.
Talk to the animals? Study shows some human understanding of creatures’ sounds
It might not be animal communication Dr Dolittle-style, but researchers have found humans are able to glean insights into the feelings of creatures including pigs, horses and goats based on their vocalisations. The team say the findings suggest certain information within sounds, such as how intense an animal’s emotions are,...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
While everyone else gets all riled up about tick season, the warm weather means another parasitic pest is upon us: fleas. The rising temperatures makes it more hospitable for eggs to hatch, and more probable for adult fleas to jump onto unsuspecting cats. But unlike ticks, fleas are much more...
natureworldnews.com
Watermelon Snow in Montana is Rich in Algae, Threatens US Water Supply
The endearingly named "watermelon snow" in Montana represents another threat to the US water supply. It is pink snow that contains a dangerous amount of algae. Currently, US researchers are attempting to determine what causes the algae that give snow its pink color. Snow Algae. Snow algae are a class...
