Elizabethtown, KY

westkentuckystar.com

New 730 area code will overlay 618 in July

It can't be put off any more. A new telephone area code is officially coming to southern Illinois next July. According to the Illinois Commerce Commission, the new 730 area code will “overlay” the existing 618 area code because the commission ran out of available prefixes for assignment in the region.
ILLINOIS STATE
AP source: Louisville to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as coach

Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools has not been finalized. Brohm,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Beshear files for re-election

Governor Andy Beshear has officially filed his paperwork to seek re-election. Beshear delivered the papers to the Secretary of State's Office on Monday. The governor was joined by his running mate, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, and his family. Beshear's tenure has been marked by a global pandemic and a pair...
KENTUCKY STATE

