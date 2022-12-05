ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska, MI

Kalkaska Man Charged for Inappropriate Relationship with Teen Girl

By 9and10news Site Staff
A 19-year-old from Kalkaska has been charged after a months-long sex crimes investigation.

Troopers at the Houghton Lake Post were tipped off by the father of a teenage girl in September. He told them Jacob Konsdorf had shared inappropriate photos and possibly had sexual contact with his daughter.

The investigation turned up several other possible teenage victims.

Troopers used cellphones to collect evidence, and ultimately searched Konsdorf’s home.

An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 28, and the 19-year-old was arrested two days later.

He was charged in Kalkaska County for one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree (Victim 13-15), with a bond set at $25,000.

