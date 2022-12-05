Read full article on original website
22-year-old Man Found Shot to Death Friday Morning in Glassboro, NJ
Authorities in Glassboro say a 22-year-old man was found shot to death in a home early Friday morning. WTXF-TV reports officers were called to the 200 block of University Blvd. just after 1 AM for a report of gunshots. Police say Travon A. Barker-Bordley of Glassboro was found fatally shot...
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
Galloway Twp., NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2020 Crash
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Galloway has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident after an investigation revealed she struck and killed a man in 2020. Carmen Ruiz has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide by recklessly operating a vehicle,...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
All the Christmas Bars to Visit in Atlantic City, NJ This Holiday Season
What makes the holiday season extra festive? How about a visit to one of these Christmas-themed bars in Atlantic City!. One of our favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many of the casinos and bars in A.C., and they're wildly popular. Whenever we see a new one pop up, we've gotta tell you about it!
Just Do It: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Guy in Nike Hoodie
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is always the case, details have not been released. All we know is that it is part of an "ongoing investigation." No specific information about the mysterious man in the photo was released but he...
Atlantic City Police are a Blessing to Those in Need
Wintertime is just about upon us, and soon we'll see the temperatures in our area begin to drop. For those who are homeless, it's a brutal existence. The officers of the Atlantic City Police Department know all too well the challenges these people face. They meet these people on the streets every day, and see firsthand, the sad reality of homelessness in our region.
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’
"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
CBS News at Coast Guard T.C. Cape May: A Behind Scenes Look
The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell featured a report Wednesday from The U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell spent time in Cape May in late November filming a segment on the Coast Guard's attempt to boost recruitment, after falling short of its recruitment goals-- like other branches of the military-- for the last four years.
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Home Resembles a Palace
If you have about $7.5 Million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!. It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.
Adventures to Explore in South Jersey this Weekend
The weekend is approaching, and the weather should be decent- especially Saturday. Here are some ideas of things to do to get out of the house. Cape May has phenomenal dolphin and whale-watching opportunities this time of year. How many times have you sat on the beach looking out at the water, and suddenly a couple of big fins start protruding from the ocean? They have such a smooth, arching motion as they seem to have a planned route. They look close enough to see, but never close enough.
180 Animals Rescued From Puppy Mill in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from a puppy mill Friday night. According to the Brick Township Police Department, their officers responded to a home on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents there were running a puppy mill.
11 Craft Breweries to Try this Holiday Season at the Jersey Shore!
I have a bunch of days off coming up and one thing I plan on doing is visiting some of our area's great local breweries!. Breweries are popping up all over the area, and there are plenty to choose from, just because these are the 11 I am going to check out, doesn't mean there aren't others I want to try!
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020. On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Nearly 200 Dogs, Cats Found Living in Deplorable Conditions in Brick, NJ Home
Two women have been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after nearly 200 dogs and cats were removed from a Brick, New Jersey home. After learning of a possible puppy mill inside a home on Arrowhead Park Drive, Brick Township Police arrived to find cats and dogs living in deplorable conditions.
Great Places in The Atlantic City Area to Grab Some Mexican Food for Lunch
When I first relocated to South Jersey in the 1990s I asked a few co-workers where I could grab some great Mexican food. They answered in unison, "Chi-Chi's!" I thought the answer was funny, yet wildly inaccurate. Looking back, maybe it was more accurate than I thought. The food served...
