Ventnor City, NJ

Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City Police are a Blessing to Those in Need

Wintertime is just about upon us, and soon we'll see the temperatures in our area begin to drop. For those who are homeless, it's a brutal existence. The officers of the Atlantic City Police Department know all too well the challenges these people face. They meet these people on the streets every day, and see firsthand, the sad reality of homelessness in our region.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’

"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics

Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS News at Coast Guard T.C. Cape May: A Behind Scenes Look

The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell featured a report Wednesday from The U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell spent time in Cape May in late November filming a segment on the Coast Guard's attempt to boost recruitment, after falling short of its recruitment goals-- like other branches of the military-- for the last four years.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Adventures to Explore in South Jersey this Weekend

The weekend is approaching, and the weather should be decent- especially Saturday. Here are some ideas of things to do to get out of the house. Cape May has phenomenal dolphin and whale-watching opportunities this time of year. How many times have you sat on the beach looking out at the water, and suddenly a couple of big fins start protruding from the ocean? They have such a smooth, arching motion as they seem to have a planned route. They look close enough to see, but never close enough.
CAPE MAY, NJ
180 Animals Rescued From Puppy Mill in Ocean County, NJ

Authorities in Ocean County say 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from a puppy mill Friday night. According to the Brick Township Police Department, their officers responded to a home on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents there were running a puppy mill.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020. On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
