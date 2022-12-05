Read full article on original website
Cleveland County housekeeper plans to take a cruise after $600K big spin, lottery officials say
RALEIGH — A 75-year-old housekeeper from Cleveland County got a chance to spin a prize wheel Tuesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event, officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery stated. “It’s a game changer for me,” said Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville, who watched the wheel land on a...
Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old in Dallas is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Dalton Radford left work and was going to his second job when he stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
North Carolina science teacher is making science accessible with 3 million TikTok followers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte science teacher is celebrating being named a Charlottean of the Year by Charlotte Magazine. Nancy Bullard, a Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School Science Teacher, has connected with millions on TikTok with cool at-home science experiments. She's also popular for descriptive science facts that have garnered...
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to NC — tickets on sale this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Price is Right Live” stage show next year. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. for the show that’s set to happen in Greensboro on April 6, 2023. The Price Is Right Live is an […]
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
Small earthquake shakes western North Carolina
The epicenter is about 22 miles south of Asheville and was about 4 miles deep.
Statesville man accused of stabbing person with scissors, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of stabbing another man with scissors at a home near Statesville Wednesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened on Monte Vista Road west of Statesville. Deputies said they arrived at the home and found a man stabbed. The victim […]
Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 9th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, December 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
She Won $3 Million Prize On Scratch-off
Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she had the decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,278,189. Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. One $3 million prize and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
Gaston County Mugshots December 7th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, December 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
Deputies investigate death in Cherokee County
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. On the Town: 12/8 @ 8AM. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Kringle Holiday...
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in Catawba County wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
Pair who ran Ponzi scheme with Kings Mountain investment company sentenced
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C — The founders of a fake hedge fund were sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing millions of dollars from more than 300 people who trusted them. Austin Page and Brandon Teague, the owners of the Kings Mountain “D&T Investment Group,” pleaded guilty earlier...
Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County
Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
