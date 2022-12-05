ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

WECT

Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old in Dallas is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Dalton Radford left work and was going to his second job when he stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.
DALLAS, NC
qcnews.com

Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

She Won $3 Million Prize On Scratch-off

Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she had the decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,278,189. Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. One $3 million prize and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
BESSEMER CITY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots December 7th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, December 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigate death in Cherokee County

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. On the Town: 12/8 @ 8AM. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Kringle Holiday...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County

Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
MORGANTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
GASTONIA, NC

