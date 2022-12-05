Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she had the decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,278,189. Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. One $3 million prize and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

BESSEMER CITY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO