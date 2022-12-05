Read full article on original website
Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
New York Mets Considering Possible Brandon Nimmo Replacement
The Mets must prepare themselves in case they lose free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo. And it sounds like they're already thinking about possible replacements. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets "will consider" Kevin Kiermaier if they lose Nimmo. Kiermaier, who has spent his entire...
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
Mets will 'consider' Kevin Kiermaier if Brandon Nimmo doesn't return: Report
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets would “consider” signing Kevin Kiermaier if they are unable to come to an agreement on a Brandon Nimmo return.
Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
Mets’ interest in Japanese star Kodai Senga heating up
The New York Mets are still looking to add to their starting rotation. After the signing of Justin Verlander, the final need to complete this pitching staff is a third starter. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Mets are one of the teams “showing continued interest” in Kodai...
Winter Meetings Preview: What’s next for the Texas Rangers?
SAN DIEGO, California — The 2022 Winter Meetings have kicked off in San Diego where every team comes to the Manchester Grand Hyatt looking to connect with other teams, meet with the agents of free agents, and discuss deals that will shape their 2023 clubs. The Texas Rangers join...
The Mets prove you don’t have to have holes if you don’t want to
The Mets don’t have to be unique. There are plenty of teams that wouldn’t have to use the departure of a player like Jacob deGrom as an excuse to declare it’s all over for them, that they’d have to find a new way, and to take a step back. You can get away with that if you’re the Astros and your minor leagues essentially act as an assembly line, but they’re a unicorn. But a lot of teams can lose a deGrom, or some other important player, and just roll up their sleeves and find someone else.
Trade Riley Greene?
The CF market is terrible. The Pirates say Reynolds isn't available, but he would get a huge haul. I wonder what someone like Riley Greene would bring in?. Big market teams like the Dodgers and Yankees would pay for an inexpensive CF like Greene. If the Tigers have no interest in competing in the next couple years, why not deal him? Get a couple top prospects. Build up that farm system again. The Dodgers might offer Pages and Outman... two young outfielders with promise. They might even throw in another prospect also.
I Miss Dave Dombrowski
When he was with the Tigers, they were contenders every year. There wasn't a player out there that was untouchable. He gets canned by the Tigers and wins a world series in Boston. He gets canned by Boston and goes to the world series with the Phillies. He just signed one of the best shortstops available. Man, I miss those days when the Tigers were relevant.
Harris’s First Trade-Thumbs Up!
Anytime you can make a trade from strength & a player coming off his best year, you do it. Harris scored an Atlanta prospect that has the tools Harris desires: control the strike zone & hits. From his video, he has an extremely quick bat & has power that should continue to grow as he fills out. At age 22, he’s just entering his breakout years & it would not shock me to see him make his debut late 2023.
Something Big Brewing!
The new Tigers management regime is keeping a very tight seal on rumors but there is something bubbling that seems to offer a glimmer of something big in the pipeline with several people caught smiling. The mention of a few possibilities evoked some bigger smiles than were anticipated, despite an immediate "no statement."
Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets
New York lost a total of eight prospects in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft
Video Room: Tigers select Mason Englert in the Rule 5 Draft
After a year off due to the lockout the Rule 5 Draft returned in full force on Wednesday evening. Last offseason saw only the Triple-A phase of the event, this year the MLB phase returned. The Detroit Tigers selected two players, and lost two players. In the MLB phase of...
Tigers trade RHP Joe Jimenez to Atlanta for two prospects
Wednesday evening, the Detroit Tigers traded relief pitcher Joe Jiménez and cash considerations to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake Higginbotham. Jiménez was a popular trade candidate at last year’s trade deadline in the midst of his most successful year as a major leaguer...
Potential picks for the Tigers in the Rule 5 Draft
It’s time for the Rule 5 Draft! An exciting draft where teams attempt to find hidden gems to add to their MLB roster for the upcoming season. Because of the new CBA the regular MLB Draft now has a lottery system. However the Rule 5 Draft order is still reverse standings from the previous year. That means the Tigers have the 6th pick.
