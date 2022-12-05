Read full article on original website
Joe Benigno wouldn't be surprised if Jacob deGrom 'pulls a Syndergaard' when Rangers face Mets
After Jacob deGrom left the Mets for the Texas Rangers, Joe Benigno said on “Tiki and Tierney” that he wouldn’t be surprised if the hurler “pulls a Syndergaard” and ducks the Mets.
Agent slams Yankees in selling the ‘rebirth’ of Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez’s agent is really selling his client. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was traded in March 2022 to the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His agent, Francisco Marquez is sticking up for him. Per The...
Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Yardbarker
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
Mets will 'consider' Kevin Kiermaier if Brandon Nimmo doesn't return: Report
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets would “consider” signing Kevin Kiermaier if they are unable to come to an agreement on a Brandon Nimmo return.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Showing 'Continued Interest' in Kodai Senga
The Mets are far from finished after signing Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal on Monday. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Mets have shown continued interest in Japanese starter Kodai Senga. While the signing of Verlander filled out the top of their rotation, the Mets could...
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm reportedly is set to join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
Mets’ interest in Japanese star Kodai Senga heating up
The New York Mets are still looking to add to their starting rotation. After the signing of Justin Verlander, the final need to complete this pitching staff is a third starter. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Mets are one of the teams “showing continued interest” in Kodai...
Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion
While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
Yardbarker
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Amazin' Avenue
UnforMETable, Episode 100: Terry Leach
Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the team past. As R.A. Dickey would a generation later, Terry Leach saw his future dream of major league glory seemingly disappear to the scourge of arm injuries, only to reinvent himself with a unique pitching style and a dogged determination to pitch in the major leagues and ultimately put pen to paper to eloquently write about the experience.
Xander Bogaerts in ‘heavy discussions’ with Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back into the playoffs in the 2023 season. But first, they have to lock down franchise star Xander Bogaerts to a new contract. The 30-year-old shortstop is one of the best free agents available and Boston cannot afford to let him leave.
Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets
New York lost a total of eight prospects in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft
Yardbarker
Deadly Duo: Rangers Can Pair Jacob deGrom With An Elite Pitch Framer
What happens when you combine elite command with top-notch pitch framing? The Rangers may find out soon. Texas dropped a bomb on the baseball world just before the Winter Meetings, agreeing to a guaranteed five-year, $185 million deal with Jacob deGrom on Friday night. A conditional sixth-year option for 2028 could make the pact – which includes a full no-trade clause – worth $222 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants offer Judge around $360M; Yankees are favorites
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes take a new twist just about every hour. On Tuesday morning, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported, citing sources, that San Francisco's big offer for Judge is around $360 million. The contract Judge eventually accepts from either team reportedly will be nine years in...
