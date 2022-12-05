ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix reveals The Circle season 5 cast – including a Big Brother star

Netflix has unveiled the cast of the fifth season of The Circle, and it includes former Big Brother star, Brett Robinson. The Circle is a social experiment and strategic competition series which sees online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way into winning an enormous cash prize as they compete to become the top influencer.
Letitia Wright opens up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of The Silent Twins

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has opened up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of her new film The Silent Twins. Inspired by Marjorie Wallace's book of the same name, the film tells the true story of twins June (played by Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), who later earned the moniker The Silent Twins due to their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other.
Kate Winslet discusses if there will be another series of Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown season 2 isn't dead just yet, insists Kate Winslet. Released last year, HBO's seven-episode crime drama amassed quite a following thanks to the actress' bruised and dogged portrayal of DS Mare Sheehan, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) gave their own strong performances.
EastEnders newcomer Jonny Freeman speaks out on Sonia romance story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders newcomer Jonny Freeman has spoken out about his character's romance with Sonia Fowler. Jonny has joined the cast as Dot's great-nephew Reiss Colwell, who arrives in Albert Square next week. Reiss arrives in Walford to pay his last respects to Dot at her funeral, and is...
A Spy Among Friends’ saddest scene is even more heartbreaking than you think

A Spy Among Friends' first episode ends with a heartbreaking scene, but the makers of the show have explained the personal connection that makes it sadder than you think. In the scene, Damian Lewis' character watches Guy Pearce's character on stage. As he watches, he starts to cry. However, Pearce's character isn't actually there and it's all in the mind of Lewis' character.
Simon Cowell teases new reality show with former X Factor contestant

Simon Cowell has teased the possibility of a new reality show with former The X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan. Appearing on The One Show last night (December 8) with the singer-songwriter, Cowell was asked by host Alex Jones if there was a "new vehicle to re-feed that pop engine", with the pair hinting that a new show could be in the works.
Netflix's Bastard Son and the Devil Himself has been cancelled after just one season

Netflix won't be making a second season of The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself. Premiering close to Halloween on the streaming platform, this fantasy drama originated from Sally Green's Half Bad book series, starring Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans as witches Nathan, Annalise and Gabriel. Despite a...
Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant hopes for bigger Jacob storylines

Joe-Warren Plant plays Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale, and is known for being a miraculously well-adjusted character despite being through the many trials we can expect for inhabitants of the village. Now though, his character is all grown up and taking on new responsibilities, and Joe-Warren is ready for Jacob's plot...
Celebs Go Dating star Sinitta criticises the show's editing

Celebs Go Dating's Sinitta has blasted the show's editing over social media. An on-and-off former girlfriend of Simon Cowell's for 20 years, it's suggested in the new series that the 'So Macho' singer is still in love with the music mogul— despite him having started a family with her close pal Lauren Silverman.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio review: Is the new Netflix movie worth a watch?

We've already had one take on Pinocchio this year, but it should already be obvious Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a significant improvement on that soulless Disney live-action remake. A long-gestating passion project for the director, this new take on Pinocchio couldn't be further from the Pinocchio you know. Along...
Mean Girls movie musical adds Marvel and Disney stars

The upcoming Mean Girls musical has announced its first cast members, recruiting Marvel and Disney stars for the movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp are all set to take on leading roles in the adaption of the 2004 cult classic, which is set to premiere on Paramount+.
Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford reveals partner's pregnancy

Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford is about to become a dad for the second time, he shared on a recent episode of the show. The Gogglebox star and his wife Paige welcomed son Jimmy back in September 2021, and during yesterday's (December 9) episode of the show, he shared the news of their imminent new arrival with viewers.
Daniel Craig lands next lead movie role in Queer adaptation

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Daniel Craig is attached to a movie adaptation of Queer, based on the 1985 novel from William S Burroughs. According to Deadline, director Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All) is currently trying to raise funds for the project, with Justin Kuritzkes penning the screenplay. Craig,...
Disney director reflects on "heartfelt" reaction to first plus-size heroine

Disney director Hillary Bradfield has opened up about the "heartfelt" reaction to her acclaimed short film Reflect, which featured Disney's first-ever plus-size heroine. Reflect follows a plus-size ballet dancer who struggles with body dysmorphia, including seeing a literal monster in the mirror, but manages to overcome the issue and goes on to give a spectacular performance.
David Harbour reveals what he learnt from Hellboy failure

Stranger Things star David Harbour has revealed the lessons he learnt following the failure of his Hellboy movie. Harbour's Hellboy, a reboot of the Guillermo del Toro movies, which premiered in 2019 was a critical and commercial failure. Speaking of the now infamous role with Variety, Harbour said that he...
The Silent Twins star Tamara Lawrance reveals hidden costume detail

The Silent Twins star Tamara Lawrance has revealed a hidden detail about the film’s costuming. The actress, who stars alongside Letitia Wright in Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s film, sat down exclusively with Digital Spy to talk about the biographical drama, referencing how the costumes were imbued with meaning. "A...
Coronation Street reveals outcome of horror accident in Stephen Reid story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid will fear being caught out in a tense New Year storyline. Stephen worries about his future after Teddy Thompkins survives a freak accident on the cobbles – which keeps him around as a potential threat. As we recently revealed, this...
Coronation Street's Griff Reynolds hints at sinister plan in racism storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Griff Reynolds has hinted at a sinister plan in Coronation Street's racism storyline. Earlier this week, the racist agitator enacted a sinister plot to fool his followers after a confrontation with Alya Nazir. Alya had objected to Griff's bullying of councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and...

