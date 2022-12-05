Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Netflix reveals The Circle season 5 cast – including a Big Brother star
Netflix has unveiled the cast of the fifth season of The Circle, and it includes former Big Brother star, Brett Robinson. The Circle is a social experiment and strategic competition series which sees online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way into winning an enormous cash prize as they compete to become the top influencer.
digitalspy.com
Letitia Wright opens up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of The Silent Twins
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has opened up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of her new film The Silent Twins. Inspired by Marjorie Wallace's book of the same name, the film tells the true story of twins June (played by Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), who later earned the moniker The Silent Twins due to their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other.
digitalspy.com
Kate Winslet discusses if there will be another series of Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown season 2 isn't dead just yet, insists Kate Winslet. Released last year, HBO's seven-episode crime drama amassed quite a following thanks to the actress' bruised and dogged portrayal of DS Mare Sheehan, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) gave their own strong performances.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders newcomer Jonny Freeman speaks out on Sonia romance story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders newcomer Jonny Freeman has spoken out about his character's romance with Sonia Fowler. Jonny has joined the cast as Dot's great-nephew Reiss Colwell, who arrives in Albert Square next week. Reiss arrives in Walford to pay his last respects to Dot at her funeral, and is...
digitalspy.com
A Spy Among Friends’ saddest scene is even more heartbreaking than you think
A Spy Among Friends' first episode ends with a heartbreaking scene, but the makers of the show have explained the personal connection that makes it sadder than you think. In the scene, Damian Lewis' character watches Guy Pearce's character on stage. As he watches, he starts to cry. However, Pearce's character isn't actually there and it's all in the mind of Lewis' character.
digitalspy.com
Simon Cowell teases new reality show with former X Factor contestant
Simon Cowell has teased the possibility of a new reality show with former The X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan. Appearing on The One Show last night (December 8) with the singer-songwriter, Cowell was asked by host Alex Jones if there was a "new vehicle to re-feed that pop engine", with the pair hinting that a new show could be in the works.
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Bastard Son and the Devil Himself has been cancelled after just one season
Netflix won't be making a second season of The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself. Premiering close to Halloween on the streaming platform, this fantasy drama originated from Sally Green's Half Bad book series, starring Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans as witches Nathan, Annalise and Gabriel. Despite a...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant hopes for bigger Jacob storylines
Joe-Warren Plant plays Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale, and is known for being a miraculously well-adjusted character despite being through the many trials we can expect for inhabitants of the village. Now though, his character is all grown up and taking on new responsibilities, and Joe-Warren is ready for Jacob's plot...
digitalspy.com
ITV's Christmas TV highlights – from David Tennant's Litvinenko to new drama Riches
It's that time of year again. We've already brought you the highlights from the BBC's Christmas schedule, and now ITV has lined up a whole host of telly treats for Christmas. From game show specials, musical shows and high-octane dramas, there's sure to be something in the schedules for everyone.
digitalspy.com
Celebs Go Dating star Sinitta criticises the show's editing
Celebs Go Dating's Sinitta has blasted the show's editing over social media. An on-and-off former girlfriend of Simon Cowell's for 20 years, it's suggested in the new series that the 'So Macho' singer is still in love with the music mogul— despite him having started a family with her close pal Lauren Silverman.
digitalspy.com
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio review: Is the new Netflix movie worth a watch?
We've already had one take on Pinocchio this year, but it should already be obvious Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a significant improvement on that soulless Disney live-action remake. A long-gestating passion project for the director, this new take on Pinocchio couldn't be further from the Pinocchio you know. Along...
digitalspy.com
Mean Girls movie musical adds Marvel and Disney stars
The upcoming Mean Girls musical has announced its first cast members, recruiting Marvel and Disney stars for the movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp are all set to take on leading roles in the adaption of the 2004 cult classic, which is set to premiere on Paramount+.
digitalspy.com
Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford reveals partner's pregnancy
Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford is about to become a dad for the second time, he shared on a recent episode of the show. The Gogglebox star and his wife Paige welcomed son Jimmy back in September 2021, and during yesterday's (December 9) episode of the show, he shared the news of their imminent new arrival with viewers.
digitalspy.com
Daniel Craig lands next lead movie role in Queer adaptation
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Daniel Craig is attached to a movie adaptation of Queer, based on the 1985 novel from William S Burroughs. According to Deadline, director Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All) is currently trying to raise funds for the project, with Justin Kuritzkes penning the screenplay. Craig,...
digitalspy.com
Disney director reflects on "heartfelt" reaction to first plus-size heroine
Disney director Hillary Bradfield has opened up about the "heartfelt" reaction to her acclaimed short film Reflect, which featured Disney's first-ever plus-size heroine. Reflect follows a plus-size ballet dancer who struggles with body dysmorphia, including seeing a literal monster in the mirror, but manages to overcome the issue and goes on to give a spectacular performance.
digitalspy.com
David Harbour reveals what he learnt from Hellboy failure
Stranger Things star David Harbour has revealed the lessons he learnt following the failure of his Hellboy movie. Harbour's Hellboy, a reboot of the Guillermo del Toro movies, which premiered in 2019 was a critical and commercial failure. Speaking of the now infamous role with Variety, Harbour said that he...
digitalspy.com
The Silent Twins star Tamara Lawrance reveals hidden costume detail
The Silent Twins star Tamara Lawrance has revealed a hidden detail about the film’s costuming. The actress, who stars alongside Letitia Wright in Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s film, sat down exclusively with Digital Spy to talk about the biographical drama, referencing how the costumes were imbued with meaning. "A...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight couple Matt Jameson and Daniel McKee announce they've split up
Married At First Sight couple Matt Jameson and Daniel McKee have announced that they've split up after making a joint decision. Matt and Daniel shared a joint Instagram post of a black-and-white photo of themselves to announce the news. In the caption, the pair wrote: "As you all know, we...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals outcome of horror accident in Stephen Reid story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid will fear being caught out in a tense New Year storyline. Stephen worries about his future after Teddy Thompkins survives a freak accident on the cobbles – which keeps him around as a potential threat. As we recently revealed, this...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Griff Reynolds hints at sinister plan in racism storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Griff Reynolds has hinted at a sinister plan in Coronation Street's racism storyline. Earlier this week, the racist agitator enacted a sinister plot to fool his followers after a confrontation with Alya Nazir. Alya had objected to Griff's bullying of councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and...
