Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has opened up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of her new film The Silent Twins. Inspired by Marjorie Wallace's book of the same name, the film tells the true story of twins June (played by Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), who later earned the moniker The Silent Twins due to their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other.

2 DAYS AGO