ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

All I want for Christmas is for my husband to be the default parent

By Whitney Sandoval
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sxMh_0jXvv00c00

Kostikova/Getty Images

  • I'm a mom of three young kids, and I'm usually the default primary parent.
  • While my husband and I have cultivated an equal household, Christmas reminds me of the imbalances.
  • I'm still the one being asked what our kids want for presents or making last-minute appointments.

The stockings are draped on the back of a chair, waiting for the hooks so they can be hung up with care. It's officially Christmas season in my house.

Every year I prance out of Thanksgiving and into the holiday season with glee and wonderment, but I eventually morph into the Grinch .

Christmas has become my end-of-the-year reminder that despite trying to cultivate fairness and an equal division of labor between me and my husband, I'm still the default parent .

I'm the one answering all the questions

I'm the parent who receives texts from well-meaning grandparents asking what the kids would like for Christmas this year. Has my husband been asked what our kids would like for Christmas? No.

Each year my resentment about having to ask my kids what they want for Christmas just to relay it to at least five people grows, especially now that my kids are capable of answering the question themselves. I don't understand why everyone defaults to asking me which gifts they should buy.

On its own, it's a small question that shouldn't bother me. It should just be a quick text response. I should just keep a note on my phone that I can quickly and preemptively share with all family members who may be buying gifts. But why should I be in charge of this too?

I'm in charge of coordinating so many things

During the holiday season, this simple task snowballs into my never-ending to-do list. On top of our normal day-to-day, I'm making flu-shot appointments, bringing treats for class parties, finding a plain red T-shirt for the holiday choir concert, and trying to coordinate gifts for teachers.

Every day there seems to be something else to remember, something else to buy, something else to drop off. During the winter there are several reminders that I'm the default parent — like the school calling me before calling my husband to let us know our daughter has a fever — but the most frequent ones come from our family members, the people who are supposed to know us best.

Nobody means to make me the default parent or add to my plate. Each ding of my phone isn't an intentional patriarchal conspiracy to suppress my independent spirit and remind me my place is to oversee and organize every aspect of my family's life.

But every holiday season I'm left feeling that no matter how much we divide household chores or how equal our working hours are, I will always be the default parent.

My husband is the gift expert

The worst part is that my husband is actually the gift giver. For birthdays and holidays he always finds the best presents. He's bought nearly all my kids' favorite toys. He'll scour the internet for gifts that align with their passions and run to Target the week of Christmas to buy a couple of last-minute presents.

Meanwhile, I have no idea what our kids want. I buy them clothes and practical gifts. I point out that they'll get a thousand presents from family members so we can save our money and buy them random things throughout the year. When they open their gifts from us on Christmas morning, I'm just as surprised and excited about what they got as they are.

With each text reminding me I still haven't passed along any gift ideas, my holiday spirit wanes. Though nobody in these messages has asked what I want for Christmas, I would like it to be known that all I want for Christmas is to stop being the default parent.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Erica Diehl
6d ago

Just curious, but have you ever mentioned that to your relatives? Are you 100% certain that maybe they ask you instead of him for a reason. Maybe it's something they do to show you respect or maybe they know you're more practical and like the idea of practical gifts too? I don't know because I don't know you're relatives, but sometimes we expect people to know what we're thinking or feeling and they just don't. Equality may have been something you discussed with your husband and maybe you know that he gets the best gifts... but is that something that has been talked with about your relatives as well? I you prefer him in charge of the gifts then just tell them that. Most people are utterly clueless about how couples operate behind closed doors. They also might not ask you what you want because maybe that's something they ask your husband?

Reply
3
Related
New York Post

I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real

This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Shams

Mum outraged after her 7-year-old daughter refused school lunch because she’s wearing spaghetti straps

A mother is upset after her seven-year-old daughter was refused lunch at school because she was clothed in "inappropriate" clothing. The small girl was brought to the nurse's office to complete her lunch after being dress coded for wearing 'spaghetti straps,' but the nurse was apparently on calls the entire time. TikTok user thisisharlie questioned whether she was allowed to finish her meal during a chat with her daughter that was recorded and posted to TikTok.
Tyla

People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree

It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Ingram Atkinson

After being in a 40-year coma, wife remains loyal and continues to care for her husband

This woman may undoubtedly be the most loyal wife. Jean-Pierre Adams and his wife and childAfrica Feeds. Her name is Bernadette Adams, and she's been married to a man named Jean-Pierre Adams for around 50 or so years. But what really makes Bernadette arguably one of the greatest wives in all of history is that out of those 50 years of marriage, her husband has been in a coma for 40 years. You see, Jean-Pierre used to play professional soccer in France.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'

Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
Insider

Insider

696K+
Followers
38K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy