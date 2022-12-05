SAN DIEGO — The Rockies entered the MLB winter meetings with a clear agenda: find a left-handed centerfielder to bolster their lineup. While the winter meetings aren't an end-all — there's still months to go until the season starts and this week is often times a launching point for future deals — it does make things more challenging for the Rockies. There were only a few that checked off all the boxes for the Rockies, and now, with Cody Bellinger headed to the Cubs, that number is even smaller.

