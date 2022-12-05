ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Willson Contreras signing $87.5 million contract with Cardinals in MLB free agency

The St. Louis Cardinals swung big for their Yadier Molina replacement. Willson Contreras is signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. He’ll take over as the team’s catcher after Molina was a staple behind the plate for St. Louis the last 19 years. The 40-year-old Molina retired after the 2022 season. Contreras, 30, was a three-time All-Star over seven seasons with the rival Cubs, including in 2022, when he hit .243 with an .815 OPS, 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 113 games. During his rookie season in 2016, Contreras was part of the curse-breaking...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Royals Review

Trade salvy. I 70 World Series #2

Hard to do. Sad. If we want to be successful than let’s put it out there. His contract means little to most organizations. Cardinals have organizational depth. Looking to replace Molina is there biggest off season goal. they have top 100 prospects. Walker 3b….. Burleson Of. Graceffo pitcher.
Royals Review

Did Kansas City Actually Catch a Break in the MLB Draft Lottery?

In the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery, Kansas City had the fifth best odds to select #1 overall at 10%. They ended up dropping out of the six pick lottery and fell to pick number eight, having been jumped by the Tigers, Rangers, and Twins. It would be easy to bemoan this as bad luck for our Royals, but is that actually true?
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Denver Gazette

Rockies leave MLB winter meetings empty-handed, still on quest for the perfect fit

SAN DIEGO — The Rockies entered the MLB winter meetings with a clear agenda: find a left-handed centerfielder to bolster their lineup. While the winter meetings aren't an end-all — there's still months to go until the season starts and this week is often times a launching point for future deals — it does make things more challenging for the Rockies. There were only a few that checked off all the boxes for the Rockies, and now, with Cody Bellinger headed to the Cubs, that number is even smaller.
DENVER, CO
MyNorthwest.com

MLB Network’s Morosi: Wong, Hernández bring something Mariners need

It may already feel like ancient history after a pretty newsworthy winter meetings for MLB, but it hasn’t even been a week since the Mariners traded for veteran second baseman Kolten Wong. Wednesday on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, weekly guest and MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi joined the...
SEATTLE, WA
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for December 7, 2022

If you missed it last night, the Pirates won first pick in the draft lottery that sent the Royals down to the #8 spot. At the Kansas City Star, Lynn Worthy took a look at what Adalberto Mondesi’s role will be in what might be his final Royals season:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals Review

New MLB draft lottery costs the Royals, giving them the #8 pick

Baseball held its first-ever MLB draft lottery to determine the order of the first six picks of the draft, and the new format ended up costing the Royals. Kansas City finished with the fifth-worst record last year, but they were passed over in the lottery, and will instead receive the eighth pick in the draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who tied with the Reds for the third-worst record in baseball, will get the #1 pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy