Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City foundation offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
The St. Louis Cardinals are active in the shortstop market, per report
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly active in the shortstop market. There is a major St. Louis Cardinals headline coming out of the Winter Meetings, as the Cardinals are now reportedly active in the shortstop market, according to insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Prior to this tweet, Morosi was...
Willson Contreras signing $87.5 million contract with Cardinals in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals swung big for their Yadier Molina replacement. Willson Contreras is signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. He’ll take over as the team’s catcher after Molina was a staple behind the plate for St. Louis the last 19 years. The 40-year-old Molina retired after the 2022 season. Contreras, 30, was a three-time All-Star over seven seasons with the rival Cubs, including in 2022, when he hit .243 with an .815 OPS, 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 113 games. During his rookie season in 2016, Contreras was part of the curse-breaking...
Pedro Grifol: Saying goodbye to Royals was emotional, but ‘it’s time to move on’
The former Royals bench coach has found a home in Chicago, but he admitted saying goodbye to players in KC was “emotional.”
Catcher, shortstop options still abundant for Cardinals as Winter Meetings progress
The halfway point for the MLB Winter Meetings has passed, and the Cardinals have yet to pull the trigger on a trade or sign a big-name free agent.
Royals Review
Trade salvy. I 70 World Series #2
Hard to do. Sad. If we want to be successful than let’s put it out there. His contract means little to most organizations. Cardinals have organizational depth. Looking to replace Molina is there biggest off season goal. they have top 100 prospects. Walker 3b….. Burleson Of. Graceffo pitcher.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Royals GM J.J. Picollo: We’re not giving up on MJ Melendez playing catcher
MJ Melendez showed that he could be an everyday contributor for the Kansas City Royals while learning to play the outfield on the fly. He did enough to make himself the likely everyday left fielder for next season. But the Royals aren’t ready to abandon the idea of Melendez playing...
Interview: AJ Preller at the Winter Meetings
San Diego Padres President of Baseball Operations and General Manager AJ Preller talked with Sam Levitt earlier today at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Royals Review
Did Kansas City Actually Catch a Break in the MLB Draft Lottery?
In the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery, Kansas City had the fifth best odds to select #1 overall at 10%. They ended up dropping out of the six pick lottery and fell to pick number eight, having been jumped by the Tigers, Rangers, and Twins. It would be easy to bemoan this as bad luck for our Royals, but is that actually true?
Rockies leave MLB winter meetings empty-handed, still on quest for the perfect fit
SAN DIEGO — The Rockies entered the MLB winter meetings with a clear agenda: find a left-handed centerfielder to bolster their lineup. While the winter meetings aren't an end-all — there's still months to go until the season starts and this week is often times a launching point for future deals — it does make things more challenging for the Rockies. There were only a few that checked off all the boxes for the Rockies, and now, with Cody Bellinger headed to the Cubs, that number is even smaller.
Source: Cardinals, Willson Contreras reach 5-year, $87.5M deal
Willson Contreras, a strong-armed catcher with a big bat, has reached a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the Cardinals, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Why KC Royals GM J.J. Picollo thinks ‘fairly quiet’ offseason could pay dividends
The Royals continue to explore free agent and trade options, but the “incremental improvement” of current players will be the focus.
MyNorthwest.com
MLB Network’s Morosi: Wong, Hernández bring something Mariners need
It may already feel like ancient history after a pretty newsworthy winter meetings for MLB, but it hasn’t even been a week since the Mariners traded for veteran second baseman Kolten Wong. Wednesday on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, weekly guest and MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi joined the...
Assessing Royals’ Options After Sliding in MLB Draft Lottery
KC took a tumble down the draft board, but there's still a decent crop of talent there.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for December 7, 2022
If you missed it last night, the Pirates won first pick in the draft lottery that sent the Royals down to the #8 spot. At the Kansas City Star, Lynn Worthy took a look at what Adalberto Mondesi’s role will be in what might be his final Royals season:
Royals Review
New MLB draft lottery costs the Royals, giving them the #8 pick
Baseball held its first-ever MLB draft lottery to determine the order of the first six picks of the draft, and the new format ended up costing the Royals. Kansas City finished with the fifth-worst record last year, but they were passed over in the lottery, and will instead receive the eighth pick in the draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who tied with the Reds for the third-worst record in baseball, will get the #1 pick.
Comments / 0