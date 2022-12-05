ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
WIS-TV

Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
WIS-TV

Richland County man gets life for murdering two, including brother

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man has been convicted by a jury and will be serving life in prison. Officials said 42-year-old Charles Jason Carmichael, was found guilty of killing his brother, Rufus, and the mother of Rufus’ child. He was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
abccolumbia.com

Midlands woman charged in church burglaries

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
WRDW-TV

Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
thepeoplesentinel.com

Delinquent properties to be auctioned Dec. 5th

Hundreds of delinquent properties will be up for bids next week. The annual delinquent tax sales for Barnwell and Allendale counties will be held on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. The Allendale sale is held at the James Brandt Building (298 Barnwell Highway, Allendale) while the Barnwell sale is held at the Barnwell County Courthouse (141 Main Street, Barnwell). Up for sale will be properties that have unpaid taxes from last year.
