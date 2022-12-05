ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LATACO

The Sunday Photo Essay: Inglewood In 2022

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories and photo essays of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and celebrate how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city the best in the world.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms touch ground across California

(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

L.A. County approves unicorn permit submitted by young girl

The Los Angeles Animal Care and Control organization approved its first-ever unicorn permit after a California girl named Madeline sent a letter to the office requesting one, only if she could track one down. The organization shared the heart-warming correspondence on its Facebook page on Tuesday. Marcia Mayeda, director of the Animal Care and Control […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard

A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gas prices continue to drop around LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
UncoverLA

Crustacean Beverly Hills Breathes Luxe Life Into its New Anna May Bar

The 90210's next hotspot? Crustacean Beverly Hills' new Anna May Bar, inspired by film and fashion trailblazer Anna May Wong—the first Asian-American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The legacy Vietnamese restaurant, which has been backed by a lot of famous faces since opening in 1995, is focused on wooing the city's chic scene-makers. This ritzy new bar refresh, which was officially unveiled on Friday, December 9, will do just the job.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details

A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Fred Armisen Buys Historic Los Angeles Lodge for $4.3 Million

Fred Armisen is swapping one historic Los Feliz charmer for another. The actor and comedian paid slightly under $4.3 million for a French Normandy-style house that was completed in 1930 after listing his longtime 1926-built English Tudor home for $3.5 million two months ago, according to Dirt. The SNL alum’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy