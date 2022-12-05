Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
The Sunday Photo Essay: Inglewood In 2022
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories and photo essays of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and celebrate how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city the best in the world.
Headlines: Long Beach to Get More Than $7 Million in Lawsuit Against Monsanto; Snow In L.A. Mountains
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Long Beach: The City of Long Beach received more than $7 million in a class action settlement with Monsanto...
Bakersfield Channel
Storms touch ground across California
(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
L.A. County approves unicorn permit submitted by young girl
The Los Angeles Animal Care and Control organization approved its first-ever unicorn permit after a California girl named Madeline sent a letter to the office requesting one, only if she could track one down. The organization shared the heart-warming correspondence on its Facebook page on Tuesday. Marcia Mayeda, director of the Animal Care and Control […]
Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard
A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
2urbangirls.com
Gas prices continue to drop around LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
Average LA County gasoline price drops for 30th straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 2 cents to $4.672, its lowest amount since Jan. 31. The average gasoline price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
Crustacean Beverly Hills Breathes Luxe Life Into its New Anna May Bar
The 90210's next hotspot? Crustacean Beverly Hills' new Anna May Bar, inspired by film and fashion trailblazer Anna May Wong—the first Asian-American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The legacy Vietnamese restaurant, which has been backed by a lot of famous faces since opening in 1995, is focused on wooing the city's chic scene-makers. This ritzy new bar refresh, which was officially unveiled on Friday, December 9, will do just the job.
Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist
A new video shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León fighting a Black activist nearly two months after a racist scandal. The post Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist appeared first on NewsOne.
Headlines: Guerrilla Tacos Gets a New Chef; Shrooms Are Safer Than Weed
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Arts District: The Los Angeles taco institution Guerrilla Tacos has promoted former Executive Sous Chef Crystal Espinoza to Culinary...
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
nomadlawyer.org
Wayfarers Chapel: A Beautiful “The Glass Church” In Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Tourist Attraction In Wayfarers Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Located in the beautiful area of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, The Wayfarers Chapel was designed by architect Lloyd Wright. The “tree chapel” has been featured in movies and TV shows. Located in the southern Los Angeles area, Wayfarers Chapel...
Palos Verdes Estates landslide triggers beach closure, sparks concern ahead of weekend rain
Crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after a large landslide that triggered a beach closure Friday morning.
Pachuco Supply Co.: Preserving Corrido and Lowrider Culture Through Handmade Hats in Boyle Heights
“For some, these hats are a way of invoking the spirit of someone who has passed,” Gilberto Marquez owner of Pachuco Supply Co. said while steaming and molding a tejana in his studio in Boyle Heights. “For me, it’s a connection to my ancestors, my grandparents, and my father...
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
architecturaldigest.com
Fred Armisen Buys Historic Los Angeles Lodge for $4.3 Million
Fred Armisen is swapping one historic Los Feliz charmer for another. The actor and comedian paid slightly under $4.3 million for a French Normandy-style house that was completed in 1930 after listing his longtime 1926-built English Tudor home for $3.5 million two months ago, according to Dirt. The SNL alum’s...
