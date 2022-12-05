Read full article on original website
Schoenecker Center Construction Site at St. Thomas Is a ‘Living Lab’
University of St. Thomas engineering students are a window away from a real-life learning lab. “Our classroom has the west-side windows … it’s like a fishbowl, they’re tying in eight feet away from you,” engineering student Genevieve Tester ’23 said about the ironworkers securing their safety harnesses before setting to work on the steel building frame.
Center for the Common Good Takes on the Big Apple
Two St. Thomas student leaders, Skye Shultz and Maggie Sutton, recently visited the United Nations headquarters in New York City to attend a conference on global issues. The two, who are interns, traveled for their work with the Global Justice Movement through Catholic Relief Services (CRS) at the Center for the Common Good. CRS, who organized the conference, is the official international Catholic agency of the U.S. and does work in over 100 countries. Some of the main issues CRS focuses on are the refugee crisis, global hunger, climate change, public health crises and emergency responses.
In the News: Raney Linck on the Importance of Mental Health in the Nursing Profession
University of St. Thomas Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing Assistant Professor Raney Linck, DNP, RN, recently spoke with KARE 11 about the burnout many nurses are experiencing ahead of another planned union strike. From the story:. "We are existing as nurses in a system that is consistently needing us...
U.S. Bank Partnership With St. Thomas Runs Deep
University of St. Thomas alumnus DeAmonte Block ’22 landed a job after graduation at U.S. Bank as a staff auditor. He started there as an intern during his first year at the university’s Dougherty Family College (DFC), and is one of dozens of students who have received internships at the company. U.S. Bank recently renewed its sponsorship of DFC.
Podcast: Deep Down Things with Guest Dr. Michael Naughton
Host Dr. David Deavel talks with guest Dr. Michael Naughton on how to develop one's professional and personal life. Naughton is the director for the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Thomas and is the author of Getting Work Right: Labor and Leisure in a Fragmented World. Q. Tell us...
In Our Prayers: Dr. Leigh Lawton
Please remember in your prayers Dr. Leigh Lawton, who passed away on Dec. 1 at age 78. Lawton joined the University of St. Thomas faculty in 1979. He retired in 2017, at which time he became a professor emeritus. Lawton chaired several departments during his long tenure at St. Thomas...
