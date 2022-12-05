Two St. Thomas student leaders, Skye Shultz and Maggie Sutton, recently visited the United Nations headquarters in New York City to attend a conference on global issues. The two, who are interns, traveled for their work with the Global Justice Movement through Catholic Relief Services (CRS) at the Center for the Common Good. CRS, who organized the conference, is the official international Catholic agency of the U.S. and does work in over 100 countries. Some of the main issues CRS focuses on are the refugee crisis, global hunger, climate change, public health crises and emergency responses.

3 DAYS AGO