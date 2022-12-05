Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
'Could never leave this place': QB Maye again pledges to remain a Tar Heel
North Carolina's offensive coordinator is reportedly headed to Wisconsin and much of its defensive backfield has entered the transfer portal. But the Tar Heels' most valuable player will remain in Chapel Hill. Quarterback Drake Maye, the ACC player of the year and a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL...
Good news for North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal, one of the top players in the ACC won't be one of them. The ACC Player of the Year, (...)
chapelboro.com
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
Prime UNC recruiting target 'might be close' to Duke basketball offer
In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball rival eight miles up Tobacco Road. That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official...
WXIA 11 Alive
Deion Sanders to coach Jackson State for final time in Celebration Bowl vs. North Carolina Central
ATLANTA — Deion Sanders shocked the college football world by leaving FCS Jackson State to accept the head coaching position at the University of Colorado last week. Now, the man known as "Coach Prime" will lead the Tigers out of the tunnel for one final time before he departs for good.
Five-star guard, UNC target discusses recruitment
It's no secret that on the court news surrounding North Carolina basketball has been rather bleak. The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and, after starting the season ranked No. 1, are now unranked. Despite the slow start in Chapel Hill, news on the recruiting front seems to be...
Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
UNC's Shelton retiring as 10-time NCAA field-hockey champion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina field hockey coach Karen Shelton is retiring after a 42-year run that ended with the Tar Heels going unbeaten to claim an NCAA-record 10th national championship. The school announced Shelton's retirement Wednesday. She is the winningest coach in the sport's history, with 745...
Tar Heels offer SEC transfer at offensive line
With the transfer portal officially opening up on Monday, rosters and the future of programs already look different heading into bowl season. One of those being North Carolina, who after losing nine players to the portal are looking to add to their roster through the transfer route. Texas A&M offensive...
Five-star recruit sits behind Duke basketball bench in MSG
Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, hasn't named finalists in his recruitment. Furthermore, neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor the Rivals FutureCast has projected a school to come out on top. But the Duke basketball staff appears to be among the frontrunners.
WRAL
Former NC State football player back in jail
Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
goduke.com
Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak
Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year awards belong to Duke basketball players. And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award's inception in 1976 (Duke's Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).
packinsider.com
NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Enters Transfer Portal
Redshirt Junior NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has entered the Transfer Portal. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
Toumi scores 18 as Evansville knocks off Campbell 72-66
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Yacine Toumi scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Evansville past Campbell 72-66 on Wednesday night. Toumi added six rebounds for the Purple Aces (3-8). Marvin Coleman added 18 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had five assists. Antoine Smith Jr. was 4 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.
NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
WRAL
Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
In Depth with Dan: Tackling your lingering questions about attack on Moore County power grid
Since the Dec. 3 attack on the Moore County power grid, WRAL News has worked to try to answer several lingering questions. WRAL's Dag Haggerty is looking into some of these questions to help provide deeper insight into what we do know -- and what we don't. How vulnerable is...
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
