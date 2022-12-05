ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program

More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Five-star guard, UNC target discusses recruitment

It's no secret that on the court news surrounding North Carolina basketball has been rather bleak. The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and, after starting the season ranked No. 1, are now unranked. Despite the slow start in Chapel Hill, news on the recruiting front seems to be...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

UNC's Shelton retiring as 10-time NCAA field-hockey champion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina field hockey coach Karen Shelton is retiring after a 42-year run that ended with the Tar Heels going unbeaten to claim an NCAA-record 10th national championship. The school announced Shelton's retirement Wednesday. She is the winningest coach in the sport's history, with 745...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Tar Heels offer SEC transfer at offensive line

With the transfer portal officially opening up on Monday, rosters and the future of programs already look different heading into bowl season. One of those being North Carolina, who after losing nine players to the portal are looking to add to their roster through the transfer route. Texas A&M offensive...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star recruit sits behind Duke basketball bench in MSG

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, hasn't named finalists in his recruitment. Furthermore, neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor the Rivals FutureCast has projected a school to come out on top. But the Duke basketball staff appears to be among the frontrunners.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Former NC State football player back in jail

Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
RALEIGH, NC
goduke.com

Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility

DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak

Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year awards belong to Duke basketball players. And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award's inception in 1976 (Duke's Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt Junior NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has entered the Transfer Portal. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Toumi scores 18 as Evansville knocks off Campbell 72-66

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Yacine Toumi scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Evansville past Campbell 72-66 on Wednesday night. Toumi added six rebounds for the Purple Aces (3-8). Marvin Coleman added 18 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had five assists. Antoine Smith Jr. was 4 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WRAL News

NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
lbmjournal.com

Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion

Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy