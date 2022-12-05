ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville wins a sixth straight against Kentucky

The University of Louisville women's basketball team continued its dominance over Kentucky on Sunday afternoon in Rupp Arena. Despite hitting just 1 of 15 from three-point range, Louisville never trailed in the game, led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter, and rolled to a sixth straight victory over the Wildcats with an 86-72 victory before 7,927 fans in Lexington.
