The University of Louisville women's basketball team continued its dominance over Kentucky on Sunday afternoon in Rupp Arena. Despite hitting just 1 of 15 from three-point range, Louisville never trailed in the game, led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter, and rolled to a sixth straight victory over the Wildcats with an 86-72 victory before 7,927 fans in Lexington.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO