Meet Your Maker - Official Release Date Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the slick new trailer for Meet Your Maker, the upcoming first-person building-and-raiding game from Behaviour Interactive, the creators of Dead by Daylight. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the latest trailer reveals that Meet Your Maker will be available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 4, 2023.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Idris Elba is joining the cast of Cyberpunk's new expansion, Phantom Liberty. Here is a new gameplay trailer.
Baldur’s Gate 3 - Official Release Window Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the latest trailer for Baldur's Gate 3 to see the gorgeous fantasy world, gameplay, the return of familiar characters Minsc and Jaheira, and more. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the trailer reveals that the RPG Baldur's Gate 3's full release will be available in August 2023.
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
Crash Team Rumble - Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Crash Team Rumble is an upcoming 4v4 team-based online multiplayer game that will have the titular Bandicoot and his friends duking it out in wild and zany areas. Crash Team Rumble arrives on PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash video game being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.
Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced
After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
The Last of Us Part 1: PC Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC on March 3rd, 2023. A new trailer was revealed at The Game Awards.
Super Mario Fan Remake Featuring Chris Pratt is an Exceptionally Designed Title
All the fans are hyped for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with Chris Pratt playing the role of our favourite plumber, skepticism is at an all-time high. One fan took the fandom to the next level, as they have manage to create an ultra-realistic version of Super Mario, featuring none other than Chris Pratt.
Lake of Nine - Yggdrasil Rift 1
The Yggdrasil Rift in the Lake of Nine is at the frozen lightning, however, the way to get there isn’t too intuitive. First, you’ll need to get up onto the Realm Tower Bridge of Tyr’s Temple.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Will Include Kevin Conroy, New Release Date Revealed
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got a new trailer at The Game Awards, which paid tribute to the late Kevin Conroy. We also got a release date for the game, which is coming on May 26, 2023. The trailer opened with a silhouette of Batman, before showing the Suicide...
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
Casseroya Lake
Casseroya Lake is located in the northwestern region of Paldea and is home to the False Dragon Titan that you'll face as part of the Path of Legends main questline. It's recommended that your team is around levels 45-60 while navigating this area. This section of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide contains all available Pokemon to catch, items to find, and trainers to battle while exploring Casseroya Lake.
Lock Pick O'Clock
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' Lock Pick O'Clock side mission, including how to find the quest giver and complete the objective. This is a side mission. It's optional and will reward you with a large helping of scrap you can use to upgrade your train. If you're looking for other side missions, check out our side mission hub. For those hoping to progress the main story of Choo Choo Charles, you can instead head to our main mission hub for help completing each of the game's key missions.
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
Shiny Pokemon
Like in previous Pokemon games, there's a rare chance to find specially colored Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet called Shiny Pokemon. Here's everything you need to know, including how to get Shiny Pokemon and how to increase your odds with Shiny Sandwich recipes and more. Identifying Shiny Pokemon in Violet...
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally supposed to come to PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then.
Every Reveal from The Game Awards 2022 in 9 Minutes
From first looks at Death Stranding 2 and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to release date announcements for Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6, The Games Awards 2022 did not disappoint! Here's everything that they showed during this year's awards show.
Crime Boss: Rockay City Announced With Cast Including Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Vanilla Ice
Publisher 505 Games has unveiled Crime Boss: Rockay City at The Game Awards, an upcoming stealth action FPS where players work to become leaders of a criminal underworld set in a fictional version of 90s Florida. It's coming out on March 28, 2023. Crime Boss can be played both single-player...
