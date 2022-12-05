A.J. Griffin wrapped up a wild final few seconds with a clutch buzzer-beater at State Farm Arena on Sunday night. The Atlanta Hawks forward caught an inbounds pass in the lane and tipped in a shot with just 0.5 seconds left on the clock to beat the Chicago Bulls 123-122 in overtime. The pass from Jalen Johnson on the sidelines was perfect, and Griffin rose up to hit the fadeaway shot.

