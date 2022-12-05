ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeiDu_0jXvrBUW00

( The Hill ) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling.

The agency announced on Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023. The announcement marks DHS’s third extension.

REAL ID-compliant documents, which are generally signified by a small star, are already required for people to enter certain restricted federal facilities.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card,” he added. “DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

Supreme Court to weigh Biden bid to restore student debt relief plan

The U.S. began moving toward the requirement after lawmakers passed a law in 2005 establishing minimum security standards for driver’s licenses and identification documents.

The law came in response to a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission and seeks to implement additional anti-counterfeiting and anti-fraud measures.

Once the deadline passes, travelers 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant identification document to pass through the nation’s airports.

The requirement was set to go into effect in 2020, but the agency began granting extensions as the pandemic shut down Departments of Motor Vehicles and other identification-issuing agencies.

Monday’s announcement marks the third extension of the requirement’s expansion to air travel.

DHS first granted an extension until October 2021 before issuing a second extension to May 2023, making the latest announcement the longest extension yet of roughly two years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Chicago woman with schizophrenia reported missing

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman who suffers from schizophrenia has been reported missing since Thursday evening. Police reported Makayla Osborne was last seen on the 600 and 700 block of North Saint Claire Street at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Osborne has reportedly made self-harming statements and usually rides the CTA lines and could be […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers

President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WGN News

Woman found shot to death in Chicago’s West Town

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot in the city’s West Town neighborhood. Police officers were responding to calls of a person shot around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Hubbard Street, and discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead on the scene, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of ever winning soccer’s biggest prize. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco’s improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the […]
WGN News

Cupich: Father Pfleger reinstated to St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated to his position as senior pastor at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, according to a letter released by Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago Saturday. Fr. Pfleger was asked to step away from the parish back in October as the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board investigated a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Why have clouds been so persistent, and why is December typically so dismal?

The answer largely has to do with the season and our latitude. Once a solid cloud deck forms it is difficult for the weak incoming sunlight this time of year to heat the earth’s surface and warm lower levels of the atmosphere, thereby dissipating the cloud deck. Also, longer nights allow the lower atmosphere to […]
WGN News

WGN News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy