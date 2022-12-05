ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Hancock Pedestrian is Killed When Hit By a Car on Route 1

State Police say a Hancock man is dead after being hit by a car on Route 1 in Hancock Wednesday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police responded to the scene at approximately 6:15 and found Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock deceased. Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that Shawna Hardison, 57, of Lamoine was driving a white Chevy S-10 pickup truck in the northbound lane when her vehicle struck Rowe, who was walking in the roadway.
HANCOCK, ME
Q106.5

Update: Police Identify Man Who Drove Truck Into Ellsworth Dollar Tree

According to the Ellsworth Police Department, 80-year-old Josheph LeFrance of Ellsworth was operating the pickup truck. He and his 75-year-old female passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. "Investigation indicated the pickup was parking in a parking spot, accelerated crashing into an unoccupied parked...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Waterville Police Seek Info on a Robbery at Camden National Bank

Waterville Police say a man allegedly robbed the local branch of Camden National Bank. No one was hurt when a man robbed the Main Street branch of Camden National Bank on Tuesday morning. It was approximately 9:40 when a man walked into the bank and demanded money. WABI-TV reports the man didn't display a weapon but did allegedly threaten the employees. He then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Maine Police Settle a Standoff with an Armed Man Peacefully

A standoff with an armed man in Medway on Friday was resolved peacefully, with no injuries. East Millinocket Police began receiving 911 calls just before midnight on Thursday of gunshots in the area of Medway and Horseshoe Roads in Medway. Responding officers witnessed a man walk out of a house, fire a rifle several times, and then retreat back into the residence. The officers began securing the area even as they tried to establish communication with the man. When they were unsuccessful, East Millinocket Police called for assistance from the Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation and Tactical Teams.
MEDWAY, ME
Q106.5

12 Gigs of Riffmas to Raise Money for 12 Maine Families in Need

It's called the 12 Gigs of Riffmas. Riffmas is a takeoff on Christmas using his first name, Riff. Gigs, is substituted for the word Days. Riff Johnson plays 12 gigs, tries to raise 12 grand and donates the money to make it a Merry Christmas for 12 Maine families who might otherwise not have the best holiday.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Mrs Maine International 2019, Devan Demmons is Fighting Cancer

Assume that most of us have some kind of health insurance, and most of us are relatively healthy. Imagine being diagnosed with cancer. But because of other underlying medical conditions you are not able to receive traditional treatments. And insurance doesn’t cover the alternative treatment costs. Meet Devan Demmons.
ETNA, ME
Q106.5

What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?

I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Area Collection for Toys for Tots by Not Your Average Nurse

The name of the charity is Not Your Average Nurse. It was formed by Alan Beatty who is the brains behind the idea. He recruited fellow nurse Breighane Arbo as his sidekick. They were good friends in Nursing School, and have remained close. Not Your Average Nurse has partnered with...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation

It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
BREWER, ME
Q106.5

New Vintage Shop In Bangor Will Have You Reliving Your Glory Days

There's a new shop in downtown Bangor that aims to help you relive your glory days...or at the very least take you back a minute. White Lobster is the brainchild of Bangor resident Chris Bryant. Bryant grew up in Waldo County but moved to Bangor more than a decade ago. He says both his parents and grandparents were antique dealers, so nostalgia is in his blood.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Hancock County Drug Bust Includes the Seizure of Over 45 Guns

Two Deer Isle residents are facing charges after drug agents seized fentanyl, crack, and more than 45 guns. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Dexter Bray and his girlfriend, Heather Davis have both been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of drugs in Hancock County.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Medway Road in Medway Closed Due to Ongoing Police Incident

East Millinocket Police say a portion of Medway Road is closed down, as officials deal with a 'police incident.'. A dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center says that Medway Road is closed from Lennie's Superette to the intersection with Grindstone Road. East Millinocket Police defined it as being between the intersections with Grindstone and Pattagumpus Roads. This is closed down to all traffic, until further notice. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
EAST MILLINOCKET, ME
Q106.5

New Biz in Winslow Would Really Love for You To Break All Their Stuff

I know you think you read that wrong, but you didn't. Years ago, my wife and I were buying our first house, and we joked about putting a room in our basement that we could destroy things. Like go and clean out Goodwill of all their cheap dishes and plates and glasses, then have a spot in the house where we could absolutely destroy them all, in the name of releasing anger, haha.
WINSLOW, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy