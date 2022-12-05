Read full article on original website
Hancock Pedestrian is Killed When Hit By a Car on Route 1
State Police say a Hancock man is dead after being hit by a car on Route 1 in Hancock Wednesday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police responded to the scene at approximately 6:15 and found Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock deceased. Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that Shawna Hardison, 57, of Lamoine was driving a white Chevy S-10 pickup truck in the northbound lane when her vehicle struck Rowe, who was walking in the roadway.
Update: Police Identify Man Who Drove Truck Into Ellsworth Dollar Tree
According to the Ellsworth Police Department, 80-year-old Josheph LeFrance of Ellsworth was operating the pickup truck. He and his 75-year-old female passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. "Investigation indicated the pickup was parking in a parking spot, accelerated crashing into an unoccupied parked...
Waterville Police Seek Info on a Robbery at Camden National Bank
Waterville Police say a man allegedly robbed the local branch of Camden National Bank. No one was hurt when a man robbed the Main Street branch of Camden National Bank on Tuesday morning. It was approximately 9:40 when a man walked into the bank and demanded money. WABI-TV reports the man didn't display a weapon but did allegedly threaten the employees. He then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
State Police: Pedestrian Killed In Bangor Accident Had Run Out Of Gas
Authorities say a 28-year-old Enfield man, who was struck and killed while walking along the Union Street exit ramp Friday evening, was walking along the ramp because had run out of gas. Tracy Pelletier, 36, of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck Ryan Hersey of Enfield,...
Here’s Why You Should Lock Your Auto and Take Valuables With You
There have been a couple of car break-ins recently that might grab your attention. First one was at the Blue Hill YMCA, which the Hancock County Sheriff's Dept posted on Facebook, saying that Deputy Brian Archer is working on a case in Blue Hill looking for an owner of the pictured vehicle, a RAV4.
Maine Police Settle a Standoff with an Armed Man Peacefully
A standoff with an armed man in Medway on Friday was resolved peacefully, with no injuries. East Millinocket Police began receiving 911 calls just before midnight on Thursday of gunshots in the area of Medway and Horseshoe Roads in Medway. Responding officers witnessed a man walk out of a house, fire a rifle several times, and then retreat back into the residence. The officers began securing the area even as they tried to establish communication with the man. When they were unsuccessful, East Millinocket Police called for assistance from the Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation and Tactical Teams.
12 Gigs of Riffmas to Raise Money for 12 Maine Families in Need
It's called the 12 Gigs of Riffmas. Riffmas is a takeoff on Christmas using his first name, Riff. Gigs, is substituted for the word Days. Riff Johnson plays 12 gigs, tries to raise 12 grand and donates the money to make it a Merry Christmas for 12 Maine families who might otherwise not have the best holiday.
Bangor on Tap Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023
Hey craft beer fans – Tickets for Bangor on Tap go on sale Monday at 10 am – just in time for your holiday gift giving. Bangor on Tap returns to Cross Insurance Center on April 8, 2023 with more than 75 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers, plus music all day by the ADAM EZRA GROUP.
Mrs Maine International 2019, Devan Demmons is Fighting Cancer
Assume that most of us have some kind of health insurance, and most of us are relatively healthy. Imagine being diagnosed with cancer. But because of other underlying medical conditions you are not able to receive traditional treatments. And insurance doesn’t cover the alternative treatment costs. Meet Devan Demmons.
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Area Collection for Toys for Tots by Not Your Average Nurse
The name of the charity is Not Your Average Nurse. It was formed by Alan Beatty who is the brains behind the idea. He recruited fellow nurse Breighane Arbo as his sidekick. They were good friends in Nursing School, and have remained close. Not Your Average Nurse has partnered with...
The Snuggie Ripped Off The Invention of a University of Maine Student
It was a cold night at the University of Maine back in 1998 and freshman student Gary Clegg was trying to stay warm in the old, not always well-heated dorm rooms on the Orono campus. That's when he had an idea that would take the world by storm until another company stole that thunder.
The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation
It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
New Vintage Shop In Bangor Will Have You Reliving Your Glory Days
There's a new shop in downtown Bangor that aims to help you relive your glory days...or at the very least take you back a minute. White Lobster is the brainchild of Bangor resident Chris Bryant. Bryant grew up in Waldo County but moved to Bangor more than a decade ago. He says both his parents and grandparents were antique dealers, so nostalgia is in his blood.
Hancock County Drug Bust Includes the Seizure of Over 45 Guns
Two Deer Isle residents are facing charges after drug agents seized fentanyl, crack, and more than 45 guns. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Dexter Bray and his girlfriend, Heather Davis have both been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of drugs in Hancock County.
Medway Road in Medway Closed Due to Ongoing Police Incident
East Millinocket Police say a portion of Medway Road is closed down, as officials deal with a 'police incident.'. A dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center says that Medway Road is closed from Lennie's Superette to the intersection with Grindstone Road. East Millinocket Police defined it as being between the intersections with Grindstone and Pattagumpus Roads. This is closed down to all traffic, until further notice. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
Iconic Star Shines Bright Again on Mount Battie in Camden, Maine, for the Holiday Season
There are so many things to love about the holiday season but one of the simple things that brings the most joy is towns covered in lights. We go in masses to holiday light shows, drive through light decorations, and around the neighborhoods and cities that are known to sparkle this time of year.
Northern Light Cancer Care To Temporarily Defer Some New Medical Oncology Referrals
A situation that is taking place in communities in many states across the nation has led a local cancer care center to take measures to ensure it can meet the needs of its patients. On a national level, there has been a shortage of healthcare providers, including medical oncologists. Unfortunately,...
New Biz in Winslow Would Really Love for You To Break All Their Stuff
I know you think you read that wrong, but you didn't. Years ago, my wife and I were buying our first house, and we joked about putting a room in our basement that we could destroy things. Like go and clean out Goodwill of all their cheap dishes and plates and glasses, then have a spot in the house where we could absolutely destroy them all, in the name of releasing anger, haha.
