Read full article on original website
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com
Georgia is again the finish line
As of this writing, Runoff Election Day is just days behind us, and Georgians set an Advance Voting Record of 1,868,127 ballots being cast ahead of Election Day, with a turnout total of 26 percent, more or less debunking ongoing claims of voter suppression. The African-American vote count of 595,269 (just under one-third of the total) exceeds the Black voter percentage of the Georgia population, as well as percent of registered voters. White non-Hispanic voters account for 1,029,654 of those ballots or not quite 56 percent of the ballot totals. More importantly in terms of forecasting results, nearly one-third of all ballots were cast in only four counties—Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, and Gwinnett—and account for 617,305 votes. The only GOP- majority county in the top five of raw votes is Forsyth.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Street racer, promoter sentenced to jail
DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling announced a guilty verdict in four cases against street racer and promoter Kristopher Repka. Prosecutors said that on May 31, 2021—and on multiple other occasions—Repka was observed on social media by DeKalb County Police on scene at various street racing “takeover” events throughout DeKalb County.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Looking good—grants available for businesses to upgrade their appearance
“Doraville has a vibrant and diverse business community,” said Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman; however, many of the city’s businesses are located in buildings that may appear outdated and run down to potential customers. “They are great businesses, and their owners would like to invest in updating their appearance to attract customers with a clean, modern look.”
thechampionnewspaper.com
Popular haunted house attraction to give behind-the-scenes tours
A popular attraction in Stone Mountain will soon be turning on the lights – but not to illuminate festive Christmas decorations. Instead, NETHERWORLD Haunted House is offering fans a chance to explore behind-the-scenes and see the work that goes into making each scary season at the award-winning destination for frights.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Southwest DeKalb sweeps Miller Grove
Southwest DeKalb High School’s basketball teams swept Miller Grove in Region 6-4A action with a 49-35 victory in the boys’ game and a 50-16 win in the girls’ game at Southwest DeKalb on Dec. 6. In the boys’ game, Miller Grove’s Javon Terrell grabbed an offensive rebound...
Comments / 0