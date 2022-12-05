As of this writing, Runoff Election Day is just days behind us, and Georgians set an Advance Voting Record of 1,868,127 ballots being cast ahead of Election Day, with a turnout total of 26 percent, more or less debunking ongoing claims of voter suppression. The African-American vote count of 595,269 (just under one-third of the total) exceeds the Black voter percentage of the Georgia population, as well as percent of registered voters. White non-Hispanic voters account for 1,029,654 of those ballots or not quite 56 percent of the ballot totals. More importantly in terms of forecasting results, nearly one-third of all ballots were cast in only four counties—Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, and Gwinnett—and account for 617,305 votes. The only GOP- majority county in the top five of raw votes is Forsyth.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO