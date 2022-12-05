ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

crossroadstoday.com

Cuero makes it back to state semifinal under first year head coach

CUERO, Texas — The Cuero Gobblers have a top ranked defense in the state, but the offense is also nothing to scoff at. The Mean Green played in a vicious battle with the Silsbee tigers and would go on to win in the third overtime. The Gobblers totaled 501 yards on offense with 253 yards on the ground and 248 through the air. Cuero competed in the highest scoring game of its history with a combined score of 58-56. Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac said he believed his team would come up with a stop when they needed it most.
CUERO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Refugio wants to steer clear of a ‘Shiner hangover’ against Timpson

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats swept the Shiner Comanches this season. Beating the Shiner in district, then again in the regional finals. This is a major feat for the Bobcats since losing to the Comanches in the playoffs the past two seasons, but the season is still far from over. Refugio is preparing to take on the Timpson Bears in the state semifinals.
REFUGIO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Edna hoping to make it back to state

EDNA, Texas — The Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominant win over the Llano Yellow Jackets to make it to the state semifinals for the first time in eight years. The Cowboys have one loss on the season and it came in week three against a team still playing, the Refugio Bobcats. Edna will play last years’ state champions of class 3A-DII, the Franklin Lions. The Lions moved up to 3A-DI during the realignment that took place earlier in the year. Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell said he and the team believed they could make it this far, but knows they are not done yet.
EDNA, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV

Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Unclaimed tank floated down Guadalupe River

A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Refugio County fatal shooting

Refugio, Texas – Refugio County Sheriff’s Deputies (RCSD) received a 911 call from a residence in Woodsboro at approximately 4:57 AM Tuesday morning after shots were fired. According to the Refugio County Sheriff’s Facebook page, deputies found an armed male subject. The subject, identified as Franco Miguel Anzaldua, reportedly opened fire against the Refugio deputies. Anzaldua was then shot and...
WOODSBORO, TX
fishgame.com

TPWD Sets Public Hearing On Nighttime Flounder Study

The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.
ROCKPORT, TX
seguintoday.com

Murder suspect from North Texas arrested in Seguin

(Seguin) — A capital murder suspect from McClennan County, near Waco, has been arrested here in the Seguin area, and now sits behind bars at the Guadalupe County Jail. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray, of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, says just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Alfred Cornelius, 33. Cornelius was wanted on a capital murder charge from McClennan County. Chief Deputy Ray says the sheriff’s office received information that Cornelius was in the Seguin area, and they coordinated with the McClennan County Sheriff’s Office to capture the suspect. Cornelius remains in custody at the Guadalupe County Jail, and is charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.
SEGUIN, TX
Yorktown News-View

Pawlik represents Cuero at Walt Disney World

Pawlik represents Cuero at Walt Disney World News Staff Mon, 12/05/2022 - 16:52 Image Ambri Pawlik was awarded the All American Award during cheer camp at the UT campus and was able to represent Cuero at Walt Disney World by marching in the Thanksgiving parade. ...
CUERO, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas traffic stop turns into largest seized liquid fentanyl in US history

U.S. Border Patrol Agents and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized three gallons comparative to 25 pounds of liquid fentanyl during a traffic stop on Highway 77 south of Robstown, near Corpus Christi. The liquid fentanyl seized during the traffic stop was valued at $1.8 million, according to a...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Klub Tejano

Klub Tejano

Victoria, TX
978
Followers
3K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

KLUB Tejano 106.9, Townsquare Media station, from El Campo to Beeville, KLUB Tejano 106.9 is the new home for Tejano in the Crossroads. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://klubtejano.com/

