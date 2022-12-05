Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
Cuero makes it back to state semifinal under first year head coach
CUERO, Texas — The Cuero Gobblers have a top ranked defense in the state, but the offense is also nothing to scoff at. The Mean Green played in a vicious battle with the Silsbee tigers and would go on to win in the third overtime. The Gobblers totaled 501 yards on offense with 253 yards on the ground and 248 through the air. Cuero competed in the highest scoring game of its history with a combined score of 58-56. Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac said he believed his team would come up with a stop when they needed it most.
crossroadstoday.com
Refugio wants to steer clear of a ‘Shiner hangover’ against Timpson
REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats swept the Shiner Comanches this season. Beating the Shiner in district, then again in the regional finals. This is a major feat for the Bobcats since losing to the Comanches in the playoffs the past two seasons, but the season is still far from over. Refugio is preparing to take on the Timpson Bears in the state semifinals.
crossroadstoday.com
Edna hoping to make it back to state
EDNA, Texas — The Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominant win over the Llano Yellow Jackets to make it to the state semifinals for the first time in eight years. The Cowboys have one loss on the season and it came in week three against a team still playing, the Refugio Bobcats. Edna will play last years’ state champions of class 3A-DII, the Franklin Lions. The Lions moved up to 3A-DI during the realignment that took place earlier in the year. Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell said he and the team believed they could make it this far, but knows they are not done yet.
Medical pillar of Cuero community retires after 6 decades of service
Medical pillar of Cuero community retires after 6 decades of service Subhead “Dr. Raymond Reese truly treats the whole patient and that is the legacy he leaves” - Lynn Falcone, CRH CEO News Staff Mon, 12/05/2022 - 16:57 Image ...
themercedesenterprise.com
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Christmas in Downtown Cuero making spirits bright this weekend
Christmas in Downtown Cuero making spirits bright this weekend News Staff Mon, 12/05/2022 - 16:46 Image Come join us for Cuero's 10th annual Christmas in Downtown this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10. Body ...
lavacacountytoday.com
Unclaimed tank floated down Guadalupe River
A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
Lane closures on Nueces River Bridge Project
Two of the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 will close on that bridge beginning Thursday night at nine.
Refugio County fatal shooting
Refugio, Texas – Refugio County Sheriff’s Deputies (RCSD) received a 911 call from a residence in Woodsboro at approximately 4:57 AM Tuesday morning after shots were fired. According to the Refugio County Sheriff’s Facebook page, deputies found an armed male subject. The subject, identified as Franco Miguel Anzaldua, reportedly opened fire against the Refugio deputies. Anzaldua was then shot and...
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way
Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
Corpus Christi surfer bitten by shark while surfing at North Packery Channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One surfer had a close call after he was bitten by a shark while out in the water at the North Packery Channel off Zahn Road Tuesday morning. The surfer was able to make it back to shore and was treated for the injury to his foot. Despite several puncture wounds, 3NEWS was told that he will be okay.
fishgame.com
TPWD Sets Public Hearing On Nighttime Flounder Study
The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
seguintoday.com
Murder suspect from North Texas arrested in Seguin
(Seguin) — A capital murder suspect from McClennan County, near Waco, has been arrested here in the Seguin area, and now sits behind bars at the Guadalupe County Jail. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray, of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, says just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Alfred Cornelius, 33. Cornelius was wanted on a capital murder charge from McClennan County. Chief Deputy Ray says the sheriff’s office received information that Cornelius was in the Seguin area, and they coordinated with the McClennan County Sheriff’s Office to capture the suspect. Cornelius remains in custody at the Guadalupe County Jail, and is charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.
Pawlik represents Cuero at Walt Disney World
Pawlik represents Cuero at Walt Disney World News Staff Mon, 12/05/2022 - 16:52 Image Ambri Pawlik was awarded the All American Award during cheer camp at the UT campus and was able to represent Cuero at Walt Disney World by marching in the Thanksgiving parade. ...
MySanAntonio
Texas traffic stop turns into largest seized liquid fentanyl in US history
U.S. Border Patrol Agents and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized three gallons comparative to 25 pounds of liquid fentanyl during a traffic stop on Highway 77 south of Robstown, near Corpus Christi. The liquid fentanyl seized during the traffic stop was valued at $1.8 million, according to a...
Lane closures for routine inspection to affect Harbor Bridge traffic for next two weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those who regularly travel across the Harbor Bridge may need to give themselves extra time of find an alternate route over the next two weeks while a routine inspection of the bridge will force daytime lane closures. "Each closure will affect two of the three...
New local VA gets ready for 'soft opening'
KRIS 6's Pat Simon was given a sneak peek at the new facility. There are a number of services that will eventually be offered, but just a few will be offered right away.
CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi
CCPD responded to a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.
Unsightly scene at Cole Park according to resident
Tourists and locals enjoy the sights and sounds of the environment, but when nature calls and a portable toilet is the closest option, would you take a chance?
Klub Tejano
