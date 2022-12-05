Read full article on original website
Shooting on I-70 near Downtown Columbus leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is hospitalized and an eastbound swath of Interstate 70 was closed for hours Friday after a shooting near Downtown. Just after noon, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired on I-70 eastbound near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street, according to police dispatchers. A detective […]
Gun found at Hilliard school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief. The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to […]
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
Two dead after being shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County
PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Overnight fire destroys lower level of apartment building in Southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight fire destroyed the lower level of an apartment building on the southeast side of Columbus. Posts Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a two-story apartment building on Prince George Drive in Glenbrook. Firefighters at the scene said the fire started in a lower-level unit, which is […]
New Albany company invests $45M in new facility, buys 83 acres for expansion
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany. The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, […]
Clinton-Massie HS students killed in Tuesday night Clinton County crash
18-year-old Rosalinda Mendoza and 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie were killed in a Tuesday night crash along State Route 73 in Clinton County.
Woman charged with assaulting two others with car, prompting police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus. Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the […]
Ohio man struck, killed by truck in Waverly
WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
