These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
Two dead after being shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)  – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County

PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Ohio man struck, killed by truck in Waverly

WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
