Dr. Duck, PNW (Wood Duck)
6d ago
is they look near or in the homeless camps. they will find the stolen vehicles..
Shoplifting arrests nab 6 in Beaverton; 2 from out of state
A targeted shoplifting operation on Friday ended with the arrests of 6 people, two of whom are from out-of-state, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Body found in park second death in SE Portland
Portland police are investigating two deaths on Friday in different parts of southeast.Police are investigating a homicide and a suspicious death in different parts of Southeast Portland on Frida. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A person was detained in the homicide investigation but not identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an injured victim with possible stabbing injuries. Paramedics also responded and...
kptv.com
Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland family says they’re living in fear after someone tried to break into their home. It happened Thursday night, and Friday afternoon 18-year-old Joseph Ibrahim faced a judge, charged in connection to the crime. The family wishes to remain anonymous for their safety but...
kptv.com
Wanted: Driver knocks over light pole in Woodburn, leaves scene
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a driver who knocked over a parking lot light pole and then left the scene in Woodburn on Tuesday, according to the Woodburn Police Department. At about 6 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a large flatbed trailer collided with the...
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
kptv.com
Man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Vancouver; meth, fentanyl pills seized
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night after leading a deputy on a pursuit, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 12 a.m., a deputy located a stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Northeast Andresen Road and Northeast 40th Street. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and began driving recklessly.
6-month-old boy shot by father dies, officials say
The 6-month-old boy allegedly shot by his father in Clark County Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, authorities announced Friday morning.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged
The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
Police: Wanted man fired shots while barricaded in Gresham
Gresham police say a man fired multiple gunshots from a shed he barricaded himself in on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials: Man shot wife, baby before turning gun on himself
Clark County authorities say a man shot his wife and infant child before fatally shooting himself on Wednesday.
Two Women Accused of Murdering Man at Oregon Campsite and Stealing His Minivan Before Fleeing Across State Lines
Two women were arrested after allegedly shooting a man to death and fleeing across state lines in his minivan. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon named the defendants as Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41. According to authorities, a deputy found the deceased victim —...
Men shot in Salem parking lot found blocks from scene, police say
The Salem Police Department says two men, ages 19 and 22, were shot in a grocery store parking lot Tuesday night but were found nearly a mile away.
Officials: 1 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide attempt
A man and woman were both shot in an apparent murder-suicide attempt on Thursday in Washougal, authorities say.
kptv.com
Man, 83, sleeps overnight in trunk before being rescued near Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An 83-year-old man was rescued from down a 25-foot slope after spending the night in his trunk Friday in Cowlitz County. Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2 said the 83-year-old man drove off North Goble Creek Road at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. He was driving home when another car turned the corner, blinding him with the headlights. The distraction caused him to swerve off the side of the road.
Hillsboro Police Log: Wheelchair thief brandishes squirrel at cops
The Hillsboro Police Department runs down calls for service from Nov. 14-20, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Nov. 14 A man and a juvenile man unlawfully entered a home being remodeled in the 500 block of Southwest Cedar Street and damaged items inside, spraying graffiti and such. Arriving officers, with the help of a K-9, captured them. One suspect had a loaded firearm. A man stole...
Tigard Police Log: 17-year-old drives 113 mph on freeway
The Tigard Police Department responds to out-of-control drivers, a felled tree, and more from Nov. 13-19, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Nov. 13 A death investigation was conducted for a man who passed away in the woods behind the Tigard Library. The deceased appears to be a houseless individual who had other medical concerns. There is no indication of foul play. A man reported he was...
Fiesta driver dies in crash with Camaro in Salem
A 67-year-old Salem woman died in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night according to police.
oregontoday.net
Another Fentanyl Sentence in Oregon, Dec. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Tigard, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for trafficking illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in the Portland area. Cole Richard Killion, 35, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in March 2021, while investigating fentanyl trafficking in the Portland area, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned, through various investigative tactics including financial analyses, that Killion was involved in the distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills. Between December 2020 and February 2021, Killion’s bank account recorded 37 cash deposits and electronic funds transfers totaling approximately $56,000, which was inconsistent with his apparent employment status. On August 4, 2021, agents executed a federal search warrant on Killion’s Tigard residence where he was living with his parents. That day, Killion left the house carrying a rectangular case containing more than 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia. A further search of the residence returned an additional 1,500 pills later confirmed to contain fentanyl, 187 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 345 grams of methamphetamine, and 501 grams of cocaine. Investigators also located two firearms, ammunition, and other materials indicating Killion’s involvement in drug trafficking. On August 5, 2021, Killion was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and impeding an officer authorized to conduct a search a warrant. Later, on August 17, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Killion on the drug trafficking and firearm charges. On October 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. This case was investigated by HSI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Westside Interagency Narcotics Task Force (WIN). It was prosecuted by Cassady A. Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. WIN includes representatives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Tigard Police Departments. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.
West Linn Police Log: parking complaints, obnoxious leaf-blowing
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department 11/23/2022 8:11 a.m. A man told police someone put a plastic container and bags in front of his garage and tipped over his flower pot. 11/23/2022 11:08 a.m. A woman had questions about parking a boat trailer on the street. 11/24/2022 4:20 p.m. A woman said someone was blowing leaves on Burns Street and it was ruining her Thanksgiving dinner. 11/25/2022 9:57 a.m. A caller said she wanted police to escort the West Linn High School football team to Hillsboro. 11/25/2022...
Troutdale man arrested in undercover child predator sting
The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said a sixth suspect was arrested in a child predator sting that first launched in September.
