He claims the stranger approached him while he was out with his kids. When the conversation got tense, things took a turn. A woman who had a tense exchange with Safaree Samuels got more than she bargained for. The Love & Hip Hop star shared a story online of an interaction with a woman who approached him while he was out and about with his children. Samuels and ex-wife Erica Mena’s tense split was displayed for television and social media audiences. There have been passionate reactions from the public, but Samuels was surprised someone would come up to him in public.

2 DAYS AGO