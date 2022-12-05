Read full article on original website
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Scorey Delivers “Help Is On The Way” Album Featuring Polo G & Lil Poppa
There’s an undoubtedly impressive amount of new arrivals for music lovers this Friday. So far, we’ve covered new arrivals from artists like Ari Lennox, Desiigner, Mount Westmore, and SZA. Comparatively, our next suggestion for your streaming pleasure is from Polo G’s artist, Scorey. The 24-year-old chiefly delivered...
SZA Sends Out An “SOS” On Our Weekly “R&B Season” Playlist
The TDE songstress connected with Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and more on her new album. Last Sunday’s R&B Season playlist update was all about Emotional Oranges and their “Let Me Go” single. This weekend, we’re letting SZA send out an SOS on our weekly roundup of new tracks.
Kendrick Lamar Leaks From “To Pimp A Butterfly” Album Make Rounds Online
Kung-Fu Kenny is unfortunately no stranger to having his work fall victim to leaks. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers undeniably became one of the most successful albums released in 2022. Even with all the new tracks he provided his fans this year, though, the Compton native has still fallen victim to a leak.
Lil Tecca Returns With Catchy New Single “Blessing”
Lil Tecca has always been known for dropping dope catchy tracks that will stick with you for a very long time. Of course, that is exactly what he did with the song “Ransom” which is three years old at this point. Overall, Tecca is a very solid artist who has managed to keep his fans engaged.
Safaree Samuels Says Bodyguard “Body Slammed” Disrespectful Woman
He claims the stranger approached him while he was out with his kids. When the conversation got tense, things took a turn. A woman who had a tense exchange with Safaree Samuels got more than she bargained for. The Love & Hip Hop star shared a story online of an interaction with a woman who approached him while he was out and about with his children. Samuels and ex-wife Erica Mena’s tense split was displayed for television and social media audiences. There have been passionate reactions from the public, but Samuels was surprised someone would come up to him in public.
Uncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick Daddy
Fat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he’s the one who first discovered them. Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Throwback Snapshot
Additionally, social media users have pointed out that the hair dresser in the image resembles Chloe Bailey. Beyoncé has made a tradition of wishing her fellow celebrities a happy birthday by sharing their childhood photos on social media. In the past, stars like Lizzo have been left amazed by celebratory greetings from the Lemonade hitmaker. Somehow, she surprisingly seems to mysteriously conjure up the snapshots out of thin air.
22 Random Objects That Men Have Compared Women To In Order To Make Their Very Misogynistic Point
Objectification in the most literal sense of the word.
Boosie Badazz Praises R. Kelly’s New Album, “I Admit It”
Boosie labeled R. Kelly “the best to ever do it” after hearing “I Admit It” on Friday. Boosie Badazz praised R. Kelly on social media, Friday, after his album, I Admit It, was released without warning. Additionally, Boosie called for the disgraced singer’s freedom as he serves his 30-year prison sentence.
Freddie Gibbs Says Michael Jackson Used To Face His Dad In Talent Shows
Freddie Gibbs says his father used to compete against Michael Jackson in talent shows in Gary, Indiana. Freddie Gibbs says that Michael Jackson used to compete against his father in talent shows while growing up. Gibbs revealed the Gary, Indiana connection during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
Boldy James & Cuns Mark Their “Foot Prints”
As one of the premier lyricists working today, this Detroit MC’s prolific output makes his Wednesday drops just as fresh as all the new Friday releases. Boldy James released a new single this week with Italian producer Cuns titled “Foot Prints.” The smooth boom-bap track is the lead single off their upcoming collaborative album, Be That As It May. Moreover, the album drops on December 14th. Moreover, it follows the rapper’s last 2022 project, Mr. Ten08 with producer Futurewave.
'Joker' Director Reveals First Look At Joaquin Phoenix In 'Folie À Deux' Sequel
Director Todd Phillips revealed a “day one” photo of the actor on set in the upcoming film.
R. Kelly’s “I Admit It” Removed From Streaming Services
R. Kelly’s bootleg album, “I Admit It,” has been removed from streaming services. Spotify and Apple Music have pulled R. Kelly’s new album, I Admit It, from their respective platforms. The disgraced singer’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, says he wasn’t involved in the project’s release.
Raven-Symonè Reflects on Her Career Longevity: ‘I Am Being True to Who I Am’
After making her TV debut at just four years old, Raven-Symoné has been a persistent presence in kids and family entertainment for more than three decades, particularly on the Disney Channel, where she rebooted her 2003 family sitcom “That’s So Raven” as “Raven’s Home” in 2017. It’s a type of longevity few have enjoyed, especially not among child stars — so what’s her secret? “I’m supposed to say re-inventing yourself every time, but, ultimately, I’m not re-inventing myself. I am being true to who I am,” Raven-Symoné told Variety at the inaugural Family Entertainment Awards on Thursday night,...
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Ransom, Lloyd Banks & V Don Unleash “Short Notice”
High-caliber MCs are still feeding hip-hop fans all the way to the end of the year. Ransom and V Don are the latest to announce new music, as they’ve linked with Lloyd Banks to release the single “Short Notice.” The track seemingly comes in anticipation of another collab between the New York rapper and producer. They’ve announced Chaos Is My Ladder, an upcoming project from the two set to release sometime this December. Moreover, it follows a streak of quality singles and collaborations, from his October track “Sinatra’s Demons” to “Band of Brothers” with Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh.
Bun B & Statik Selektah Release “Trillstatik 2”
Two hip-hop heavy-hitters from different scenes have joined forces once again. Bun B and Statik Selektah have teamed up for their latest collaborative project, Trillstatik 2. Along with Bun’s Houston drawl and charisma and Statik’s classy East Coast production, there’s a host of amazing features. Some have returned from their first album together, like Big K.R.I.T, Smoke DZA, Haile Supreme, Termanology, and Paul Wall. Also, there are new exciting names like Boldy James, Dave East, Styles P, 38 Spesh, and Papoose.
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
Grove Hero & Lil Migo Fight At Airport
Lil Migo is signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, while Grove Hero is a Young Dolph affiliate. A year after his tragic death, Young Dolph’s impact on the Memphis scene is still strong and sustained. Unfortunately, much of that impact has also been as a result of presumed beef between many artists in the region. Recently, rappers Grove Hero and Lil Migo got into a fight at an airport. While Lil Migo signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, Grove Hero rides for Dolph, who Gotti had beef with. However, the reason as to why this physical altercation occurred is unknown, and it’s unclear whether it’s surrounding the late rapper.
