Rome, GA

Rome High, Middle on precautionary lockdown after incident on Riverside Parkway

By
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 6 days ago
Rome High School and Rome Middle School are on lockdown as police attempt to find a person who allegedly fired shots in an incident on Riverside Parkway.

The Rome Police Department is reporting the incident took place at a business near 550 Riverside Parkway, but not at the Floyd County Board of Education offices. Police are searching the Hack's Carpet building for the suspect. According to police, no one was injured in the incident.

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

