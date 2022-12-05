Read full article on original website
Uncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick Daddy
Fat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he’s the one who first discovered them. Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
SZA Sends Out An “SOS” On Our Weekly “R&B Season” Playlist
The TDE songstress connected with Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and more on her new album. Last Sunday’s R&B Season playlist update was all about Emotional Oranges and their “Let Me Go” single. This weekend, we’re letting SZA send out an SOS on our weekly roundup of new tracks.
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West
The Philly rapper implied that he’s too busy with charitable work, being with his loved ones, and staying focused to get caught up in Kanye’s antics. With Ye throwing shots and shots left and right, at least a few people caught in the crossfire are bound to respond. Meek Mill recently responded to Kanye West’s jabs at him during a recent appearance on the platform Clubhouse. Amid many other users and commentators, the Chicago rapper couldn’t stop laughing at Meek criticizing him. The Philly rapper spoke out against Kanye using a “White Lives Matter” shirt, to which Ye could only laugh.
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Throwback Snapshot
Additionally, social media users have pointed out that the hair dresser in the image resembles Chloe Bailey. Beyoncé has made a tradition of wishing her fellow celebrities a happy birthday by sharing their childhood photos on social media. In the past, stars like Lizzo have been left amazed by celebratory greetings from the Lemonade hitmaker. Somehow, she surprisingly seems to mysteriously conjure up the snapshots out of thin air.
Safaree Samuels Says Bodyguard “Body Slammed” Disrespectful Woman
He claims the stranger approached him while he was out with his kids. When the conversation got tense, things took a turn. A woman who had a tense exchange with Safaree Samuels got more than she bargained for. The Love & Hip Hop star shared a story online of an interaction with a woman who approached him while he was out and about with his children. Samuels and ex-wife Erica Mena’s tense split was displayed for television and social media audiences. There have been passionate reactions from the public, but Samuels was surprised someone would come up to him in public.
Freddie Gibbs Says Michael Jackson Used To Face His Dad In Talent Shows
Freddie Gibbs says his father used to compete against Michael Jackson in talent shows in Gary, Indiana. Freddie Gibbs says that Michael Jackson used to compete against his father in talent shows while growing up. Gibbs revealed the Gary, Indiana connection during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
Grove Hero & Lil Migo Fight At Airport
Lil Migo is signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, while Grove Hero is a Young Dolph affiliate. A year after his tragic death, Young Dolph’s impact on the Memphis scene is still strong and sustained. Unfortunately, much of that impact has also been as a result of presumed beef between many artists in the region. Recently, rappers Grove Hero and Lil Migo got into a fight at an airport. While Lil Migo signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, Grove Hero rides for Dolph, who Gotti had beef with. However, the reason as to why this physical altercation occurred is unknown, and it’s unclear whether it’s surrounding the late rapper.
Ye & Wack 100 Diss Meek Mill On Clubhouse: “I’m Literally In Tears”
The Yeezy founder was cracking up at the thought of being checked by the Philly native. Ye has once again gotten the boot from various social media platforms. However, the 45-year-old isn’t letting that stop him from making sure the world hears his thoughts. Most recently, he joined Wack 100 over on Clubhouse, at which time the two industry heads shared a laugh about Meek Mill.
Rolling Loud’s Compilation Album Begins With “Finger Food” By Rae Sremmurd & Duke Deuce: Stream
It’s already been an undeniably big year for compilation albums. Still, before 2022 closes out, Rolling Loud is giving us a taste of what their upcoming project will sound like. On Friday (December 9), they shared “Finger Food.” The lit new track was chiefly crafted in collaboration with Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce.
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Bun B & Statik Selektah Release “Trillstatik 2”
Two hip-hop heavy-hitters from different scenes have joined forces once again. Bun B and Statik Selektah have teamed up for their latest collaborative project, Trillstatik 2. Along with Bun’s Houston drawl and charisma and Statik’s classy East Coast production, there’s a host of amazing features. Some have returned from their first album together, like Big K.R.I.T, Smoke DZA, Haile Supreme, Termanology, and Paul Wall. Also, there are new exciting names like Boldy James, Dave East, Styles P, 38 Spesh, and Papoose.
Boosie Badazz Praises R. Kelly’s New Album, “I Admit It”
Boosie labeled R. Kelly “the best to ever do it” after hearing “I Admit It” on Friday. Boosie Badazz praised R. Kelly on social media, Friday, after his album, I Admit It, was released without warning. Additionally, Boosie called for the disgraced singer’s freedom as he serves his 30-year prison sentence.
NBA YoungBoy Checks Rich The Kid Over Pic With Lil Durk
Rich the Kid was almost completely shocked when YoungBoy asked him about a picture he took with his rival. As much as we talk about celebrity sightings and who linked up with who, it’s rare to see the artists themselves hop on the discussion. NBA YoungBoy surprised Rich the Kid on his new radio show when he pressed him about a picture he has with Lil Durk.
Diddy Confirms “Baby Girl” Love Sean Combs Has Joined His Family
Yung Miami has shared some interesting messages on Twitter since the news went public. The Combs clan is expanding by one more, according to a new tweet from Diddy. On Saturday (December 10), the New Yorker wrote, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.”
Terrence Howard Announces Plan To Retire From Acting
The 53-year-old actor revealed his plans to support a new generation of film and television stars post retirement. After decades in the entertainment industry, Terrence Howard announced his plans to retire from acting. The actor made things clear in a recent interview, saying, “This is the end for me.”
Fat Joe & Uncle Luke Squash Their Miami Hip-Hop Beef
The two legendary rappers gave each other their flowers on their influence, due credit, and their prolific business mentality. When two legendary figures in the rap world come together to spit game after past disagreements, such meet-ups make the culture thrive. Fat Joe and Uncle Luke recently squashed their short-lived beef over who really put Miami rappers Pitbull and Trick Daddy on. During an Instagram live session on Friday, the Terror Squad mogul clarified his claims made on the My Expert Opinion podcast that he was the main booster of their careers.
R. Kelly’s “I Admit It” Removed From Streaming Services
R. Kelly’s bootleg album, “I Admit It,” has been removed from streaming services. Spotify and Apple Music have pulled R. Kelly’s new album, I Admit It, from their respective platforms. The disgraced singer’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, says he wasn’t involved in the project’s release.
Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe Sing A Christmas Duet: Watch
It was the 11-year-old’s first time performing with her superstar mother. Needless to say, she’s a natural. Mariah Carey isn’t able to declare herself the official “Queen of Christmas.“ However, she’ll forever be associated with the festive holiday in the hearts of many. To help spread the seasonal cheer in 2022, the songstress organized four December performances – two in Toronto and two in New York – the first of which took place earlier this weekend.
