Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Short-handed No. 8 NC State women beat South Florida 65-57
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Once star point guard Diamond Johnson was hurt, others stepped up for No. 8 North Carolina State. Johnson scored 14 points before spraining her right ankle in the first half and the short-handed Wolfpack pieced together enough offense combined with tenacious defense to defeat South Florida 65-57.
Post Register
No. 15 Duke uses all-freshman starting five in rout of UMES
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Even for a storied program like Duke, there was another historical footnote Saturday. Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead each scored 15 points and the 15th-ranked Blue Devils rolled past Maryland-Eastern Shore 82-55 while using an all-freshman starting lineup for the first time.
Post Register
UNC records season high in 99-67 win over Wofford
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 8 North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total as it defeated Wofford 99-67 on Sunday. Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and...
Comments / 0