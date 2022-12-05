Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
How to find opponents in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG is a battle-oriented card game where you can create a powerful deck to overpower opponents, from NPCs to friends from Teyvat, and even other players in Co-op mode. Once you're ready to duel, here are all the ways you can search for opponents. Where to...
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact beats Sonic Frontier bot votes for Player’s Voice in The Game Awards
Despite Genshin Impact's massive fanbase with over 60 million monthly active players, the game likewise receives equal hate. In The Game Awards 2022, Genshin Impact was faced against Sonic Frontiers, among other games, in the Player's Voice category. While HoYoverse's massive title wasn't particularly leading initially, the two games were eventually neck-and-neck at the top.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact: Yaoyao Abilities, Liyue lore, release date
Yaoyao is a character from Liyue who has appeared in official artwork for years but was only announced to release in the Version 3.4 update. Here's everything we know about Yaoyao from official information and leaks shared by the community. Be warned that leaked information has not yet been confirmed by official sources, so please take them with a grain of salt and know that changes in the actual release are more than likely to happen.
progameguides.com
Alhaitham & Yaoyao are finally introduced to release in the Genshin Impact V3.4 update
Genshin impact has officially introduced the two new characters expected to arrive in the Version 3.4 update. Alhaitham and Yaoyao are long-awaited names who have gathered fans after being teased in various parts of the game prior. And these Dendro additions could join eager players' teams sooner than expected. These...
progameguides.com
What does Scaramouche’s real name Kunikuzushi mean? – Genshin Impact
Scaramouche was the sixth Fatui Harbinger who took the codename The Balladeer and eventually turned into an unnamed Wanderer. Once upon a time, before his involvement with the Tsaritsa's loyal followers, he took the name Kunikuzushi, which was largely inspired by traditional Japanese theater called kabuki. What does Kunikuzushi mean...
progameguides.com
How to use Augments in Fortnite – PS4 and Xbox
Fortnite Chapter 4 is now here, bringing many new items and features into the game. Among these new additions are Reality Augments. These are special perks that provide players with exclusive benefits during the game. Here is how to activate Reality Augments in Fortnite on PS4 and Xbox. How to...
progameguides.com
Do Seekers have a Weakness in Valheim? – Enemy Weakness Guide
Within the thick Mist that shrouds the Mistlands lurks enemies called seekers that all serve a Seeker Queen in Valheim. Seekers hit fast and hard, not leaving a second to think about what they could be weak to in Valheim. Luckily, Seekers have a weakness, and players can exploit it to their advantage to explore the Mistlands in Valheim without dying.
progameguides.com
Final Fantasy XIV speedrun?! AGDQ 2023 will feature a PotD run
MMOs and speedruns aren’t things you usually associate with each other, but Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 is set to change that as Final Fantasy XIV joins the event with a Palace of the Dead run! This was announced by runner Angelus Demonus on Twitter on December 9, 2022.
progameguides.com
Saber Simulator Codes – Free crowns & strength (December 2022)
Can you wield the saber like no other? If not, don't worry. As in Saber Simulator, you can train to become the very best. Swing your saber and grow stronger while selling this Strength for coins to buy better sabers, DNA, and even a new class! Purchases pets and upgrades and unlock new levels!
progameguides.com
Fortnite Tricked Out augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to choose from various Reality Augments, and these give selective boosts. The Tricked Out Augment is one of them, and it falls under the mobility and scouting category. Players will get an option to select this Augment while in-game, they need to know how it works to stay ahead of opponents. Here's how to use the Tricked Out Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
progameguides.com
Crafting is finally coming to Warhammer 40k Darktide, but only changes perks
Warhammer 40k Darktide was officially released on November 30, and the game developer Fat Shark has already announced the first major update. It will be released as soon as Wednesday, December 14. The central topic of talk among the game's fans centers around the introduction of the crafting system, specifically...
progameguides.com
Tears of Themis’ Snowfallen Secrets event takes players on a romantic festival on December 12
The Tears of Themis Snowfallen Secrets event will begin on December 12, 2022 and feature a plethora of romantic activities between Rosa and the four male leads. Drama is brewing up in the northern hemisphere, as an internet post by the user "wither" predicted the death of a genius magician performing on-stage. Amid the commotion of the Winter Magic Festival, the NXX Investigation Team must unveil the truth behind a forgotten past buried under the blanket of snow.
progameguides.com
Post Trauma – release date, platforms, trailer & more
Post Trauma has been a head-turner after its announcement at The Game Awards 2022. With its genuinely spooky atmosphere, stunning visuals, and visceral imagery, this new game from Red Soul Games is a promising psychological horror contender. Everything we know about Post Trauma. Here's everything we know about Post Trauma,...
progameguides.com
Sword Fighters Simulator Codes (December 2022)
In Sword Fighters Simulator, you ramp up your power every time you swing your sword by clicking with your mouse. When you have power built up, you can take on enemies around the map, which drop you various rare swords and coins. You can use coins to purchase upgrades that increase your stats and pet eggs that hatch rare pets and boost your battle skills.
progameguides.com
How to make Spicy Baked Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley is a magical life-sim adventure where you can team up with some of your favorite Disney characters, with more exciting upcoming characters on the way. There are so many fascinating activities to complete around the Valley, but one of the best has to be cooking special Disney-themed meals. These meals are fun to create and benefit you in multiple ways. Some recipes even allow you to harvest the ingredients naturally from around the biomes, like this Spicy Baked Bream. You can whip up this dish by fishing up and acquiring a few simple ingredients.
progameguides.com
Destiny 2 servers are on the struggle bus following new dungeon launch
It just wouldn't be the launch of a new dungeon in Destiny 2 without some sort of issue, it would appear. When Duality was released last May, it too was plagued with issues. That trend continues with Spire of the Watcher in Season 19. Guardians attempting to run the new...
Comments / 0