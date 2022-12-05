Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon Realm of Sand event guide
The Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand event runs from December 9, 2022, to December 19, 2022, and is open to all players Adventure Rank 20 and above. In this event, you can complete seven combat challenges that unlock throughout the event period. How to complete the Misty Dungeon:...
Genshin Impact: Yaoyao Abilities, Liyue lore, release date
Yaoyao is a character from Liyue who has appeared in official artwork for years but was only announced to release in the Version 3.4 update. Here's everything we know about Yaoyao from official information and leaks shared by the community. Be warned that leaked information has not yet been confirmed by official sources, so please take them with a grain of salt and know that changes in the actual release are more than likely to happen.
How to change your deck in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG is a duel-style card game mode that's sparking inspiration across TCG fans in the community. From putting together a powerful deck to getting the most dripped Card Backs and dueling NPCs and playable characters alike, there's a lot to enjoy in the dizzying world of Genius Invokation TCG.
Genshin Impact beats Sonic Frontier bot votes for Player’s Voice in The Game Awards
Despite Genshin Impact's massive fanbase with over 60 million monthly active players, the game likewise receives equal hate. In The Game Awards 2022, Genshin Impact was faced against Sonic Frontiers, among other games, in the Player's Voice category. While HoYoverse's massive title wasn't particularly leading initially, the two games were eventually neck-and-neck at the top.
Crafting is finally coming to Warhammer 40k Darktide, but only changes perks
Warhammer 40k Darktide was officially released on November 30, and the game developer Fat Shark has already announced the first major update. It will be released as soon as Wednesday, December 14. The central topic of talk among the game's fans centers around the introduction of the crafting system, specifically...
How to use Augments in Fortnite – PS4 and Xbox
Fortnite Chapter 4 is now here, bringing many new items and features into the game. Among these new additions are Reality Augments. These are special perks that provide players with exclusive benefits during the game. Here is how to activate Reality Augments in Fortnite on PS4 and Xbox. How to...
Is Wanderer (Scaramouche) worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?
With high damage scaling, low cooldowns, and a low Energy requirement, Wanderer, better known as Scaramouche, is a straightforward DPS unit that loves to hog the spotlight. He's one of the most long-awaited characters in the game, accumulating a fanbase two years prior to his release. And now that he's out, the big question is whether the wait was worth it and whether it's worth spending your Primogems on a C0 Wanderer (Scaramouche).
Thirst for Knowledge DMZ Mission Guide
Thirst for Knowledge is a Tier 5 Legion Faction Mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission tasks you to complete five contracts, each in less than one minute. Out of all 9 contracts available in DMZ, only a few are possible to be completed within one minute time.
What does Scaramouche’s real name Kunikuzushi mean? – Genshin Impact
Scaramouche was the sixth Fatui Harbinger who took the codename The Balladeer and eventually turned into an unnamed Wanderer. Once upon a time, before his involvement with the Tsaritsa's loyal followers, he took the name Kunikuzushi, which was largely inspired by traditional Japanese theater called kabuki. What does Kunikuzushi mean...
Do Seekers have a Weakness in Valheim? – Enemy Weakness Guide
Within the thick Mist that shrouds the Mistlands lurks enemies called seekers that all serve a Seeker Queen in Valheim. Seekers hit fast and hard, not leaving a second to think about what they could be weak to in Valheim. Luckily, Seekers have a weakness, and players can exploit it to their advantage to explore the Mistlands in Valheim without dying.
Final Fantasy XIV speedrun?! AGDQ 2023 will feature a PotD run
MMOs and speedruns aren’t things you usually associate with each other, but Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 is set to change that as Final Fantasy XIV joins the event with a Palace of the Dead run! This was announced by runner Angelus Demonus on Twitter on December 9, 2022.
Best early game monsters to recruit in Dragon Quest Treasures
Dragon Quest Treasures is an action RPG spin-off of Dragon Quest XI, one of the biggest games in the franchise. Unlike your traditional Dragon Quest games with fixed party members, Dragon Quest Treasures has you recruit them. If you’re having a tough time deciding on a party that can carry you through the first few hours of the game, here’s a list of the best early-game monsters to recruit in Dragon Quest Treasures.
Death Stranding 2 – Release date, trailer, platforms and more
Since the huge release of Death Stranding, many fans have been wondering when they might see a sequel. Hideo Kojima has proven that he is still able to weave a complex narrative into an exciting gaming experience. It looks like he will do so again, as Death Stranding 2 was announced at the 2022 Game Awards.
Earthblade jumps and fights its way into 2024
Earthblade is the long-awaited follow-up to Celeste and Towerfall, titles by developer Extremely OK Games. Both titles were critically acclaimed thanks to their tight gameplay and, in the case of Celeste, fantastic story. Earthblade received a new trailer during The Games Awards 2022 hosted by Geoff Keighley Games Awards 2022...
One more FFXIV Live Letter for 2022 to end the year with more revelations!
Final Fantasy XIV developers Square Enix are keeping the festive season busy with another Live Letter to wrap up 2022. The next Letter from the Producer LIVE (known in the FFXIV community as a Live Letter) was announced on Final Fantasy XIV’s official Twitter on December 9, with an accompanying post on the game’s Lodestone website.
Sword Fighters Simulator Codes (December 2022)
In Sword Fighters Simulator, you ramp up your power every time you swing your sword by clicking with your mouse. When you have power built up, you can take on enemies around the map, which drop you various rare swords and coins. You can use coins to purchase upgrades that increase your stats and pet eggs that hatch rare pets and boost your battle skills.
Fortnite Party Time augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to select from a range of Reality Augments which are designed to give certain boosts. The Party Time is one of these Augments, classified under the mobility and scouting section. Players need to know how to use this Augment before selecting it in a match. Here's how to use the Party Time Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
How to make Spicy Baked Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley is a magical life-sim adventure where you can team up with some of your favorite Disney characters, with more exciting upcoming characters on the way. There are so many fascinating activities to complete around the Valley, but one of the best has to be cooking special Disney-themed meals. These meals are fun to create and benefit you in multiple ways. Some recipes even allow you to harvest the ingredients naturally from around the biomes, like this Spicy Baked Bream. You can whip up this dish by fishing up and acquiring a few simple ingredients.
Post Trauma – release date, platforms, trailer & more
Post Trauma has been a head-turner after its announcement at The Game Awards 2022. With its genuinely spooky atmosphere, stunning visuals, and visceral imagery, this new game from Red Soul Games is a promising psychological horror contender. Everything we know about Post Trauma. Here's everything we know about Post Trauma,...
Destiny 2 servers are on the struggle bus following new dungeon launch
It just wouldn't be the launch of a new dungeon in Destiny 2 without some sort of issue, it would appear. When Duality was released last May, it too was plagued with issues. That trend continues with Spire of the Watcher in Season 19. Guardians attempting to run the new...
