Disney Dreamlight Valley is a magical life-sim adventure where you can team up with some of your favorite Disney characters, with more exciting upcoming characters on the way. There are so many fascinating activities to complete around the Valley, but one of the best has to be cooking special Disney-themed meals. These meals are fun to create and benefit you in multiple ways. Some recipes even allow you to harvest the ingredients naturally from around the biomes, like this Spicy Baked Bream. You can whip up this dish by fishing up and acquiring a few simple ingredients.

11 HOURS AGO